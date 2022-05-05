Final Shoot-Out: Your chance to win Champions League final tickets

How does a trip to Paris at the end of May sound? Free flights, free accommodation and, best of all, a pair of tickets for the 2022 Champions League final between Liverpool and Real Madrid on 28 May. Got your attention? Then read on.

What is the Final Shoot-Out?

The Final Shoot-Out might be your last chance to get your hands on Champions League final tickets.

Open to fans across the globe, it is a series of five questions mirroring a penalty shoot-out – you can choose to specialise in one of the finalists or tackle a general quiz about the season.

Succeed with all five questions and you will be entered into a draw to win tickets; miss the target with even one and you will be eliminated until the following day, when you can step up and try again.

What is the prize?

The winner will receive two tickets to the 2022 UEFA Champions League final, as well as flights to Paris and accommodation in the city.

The campaign runs until midnight, Paris time, on 15 May. The lucky winner will be contacted a few days later.

How do I enter?

Visit the dedicated Final Shoot-Out page, either register or log in to your UEFA account, and then choose whether you want questions on one of the finalists or a general quiz. You can enter once per day and you must be at least 18 to enter.