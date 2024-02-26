Arsenal vs Porto Champions League round of 16 second leg preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, possible line-ups

Arsenal and Porto meet in their UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg on Tuesday 12 March.

Arsenal vs Porto at a glance When: Tuesday 12 March (21:00 CET kick-off)

Where: Arsenal Stadium, London

What: UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg

What do you need to know?

Galeno's brilliant last-gasp strike in the first leg gave Porto the narrowest of leads to take to London. While Arsenal will still feel confident of overturning the deficit, Mikel Arteta will be frustrated that his side failed to hit their stride in the opener, failing to register a shot on target in a match for the first time in two years.

The Gunners will have to overcome the weight of history as well as their Portuguese visitors in the return – they have won only one of their last nine matches in the Champions League round of 16 (D1 L7) and face the prospect of elimination at this stage for the eighth time in a row.

Highlights: FC Porto 1-0 Arsenal

Predicted line-ups

Form guide

Arsenal

Form (all competitions, most recent first): WLWWWW﻿

Most recent result: Arsenal 4-1 Newcastle, 24/02, English Premier League﻿

English Premier League table

Porto

Form (all competitions, most recent first): DWWLDW

Most recent result: Gil Vicente 1-1 Porto, 25/02, Portuguese Primeira Liga

Portuguese Primeira Liga table

Expert predictions

Joe Terry, Arsenal reporter

The whole complexion of the tie changed in the final 30 seconds of the first leg. Make no mistake about it, Arsenal struggled against the tactical challenge presented to them by Sérgio Conceição's side, but they were so close to going home satisfied – if not necessarily happy – with a valuable draw away from home. In London, the Gunners will need to be back to their fluid, devastating best to find at least two goals to overcome this stubborn Porto outfit.

Carlos Machado, Porto reporter

Porto deserved their first-leg win following a flawless display against opponents who had scored 21 goals in their previous five matches – and they finally got their win right at the very end, with Galeno making up for his first-half miss with the only goal in the second period. Sérgio Conceição's tactics were spot on once again and you get the feeling the Dragons can go to London and get the result they need to go through.

What the coaches say

Mikel Arteta, Arsenal manager: "We have to manage much better. We cannot win with the way we handled the ball on three occasions in deep areas. If you want to be in the quarter-finals, you have to beat your opponent, and this is what we will have to do at home now. Porto are a team that's very well organised defensively and they break your rhythm all the time. There are certain things we will have to do much better. We know what to expect."

Sérgio Conceição, Porto coach: "The players must be happy with what they did [in the first leg]. There was little time to work, but there was a lot of determination. The team understood perfectly the spaces they had to step into to condition our opponents and also what we had to do up front to hurt them. It was a good game, a Champions League game. Our opponents had more of the ball, but Porto were always more dangerous."