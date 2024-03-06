Man City 3-1 Copenhagen (agg: 6-2): Holders cruise into quarter-finals with commanding win

Defending champions Manchester City eased into the quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions League for a seventh successive season after comfortably beating Copenhagen.

Key moments 5': Akanji volleys City ahead on the night

9': Álvarez strike adds to advantage

29': Elyounoussi pulls one back for visitors

45+3': Haaland strikes on stroke of half-time

66': Ederson denies Mattsson with great save

Match in brief: City show champion quality

Man City defender Manuel Akanji (left) opened the scoring on the night Getty Images

It didn't take long for City to extend the aggregate lead they earned in Denmark three weeks ago, with centre-back Manuel Akanji meeting Julián Álvarez's corner with an accurate volley into the top corner after just five minutes.

Álvarez was then among the goals himself, with a curling strike from outside the box squirming beyond Copenhagen goalkeeper Kamil Grabara's grasp and into the net.

The visitors did have something to cheer close to the half-hour mark, when Mohamed Elyounoussi ran onto a wonderful Orri Óskarsson back-heel and steered home to offer his team a glimmer of hope.

Copenhagen had done well to shackle the ever-dangerous Erling Haaland in the first period, but just before the break the Norwegian forward pounced with a powerful low finish to record his sixth goal of this season's tournament.

The second half was something of a procession for City, although goalkeeper Ederson had to be alert to make a sharp save to deny substitute Magnus Mattsson.

Copenhagen will still look back on their Champions League campaign with pride after they upset the odds to qualify from a tough group, and their fans stayed with them until the end. Ultimately, however, they were second best to a ruthless City side aiming to win back-to-back titles.

As it happened:

PlayStation® Player of the Match: Manuel Akanji (Man City)

Player of the Match: Manuel Akanji's Man City stunner

"A great goal to open the scoring and a decent and controlled defensive game. Some good interceptions."

UEFA Technical Observer panel

Steve Bates, Man City reporter

City cruise into the quarter-finals with the minimum of drama – and by their favourite Champions League scoreline this season. First-half goals from Akanji, Álvarez and Haaland made this a comfortable night, even though Elyounoussi’s effort briefly energised brave Copenhagen. The defending champions have an ominous look – and will take some stopping.

Sture Sandø, Copenhagen reporter

Copenhagen came to Manchester knowing they had a tough task, and after only nine minutes it was more or less over when they went down 5-1 on aggregate. But the Danish side pulled one back and can leave England and the Champions League with the feeling that they did what they could, knowing that they are not the only team to have had a hard time at the City of Manchester Stadium.

Michael Laudrup, Viaplay pundit It's no shame losing 3-1 to Man City twice, even though it is a bit flat to end the campaign like this. The first half started horribly but Copenhagen came back with a beautiful goal.

Reaction

Copenhagen did at least have a goal to celebrate on the night through Mohamed Elyounoussi Getty Images

Pep Guardiola, Man City manager: "It was difficult to attack Copenhagen because they are well organised, playing four or five at the back. We are a team that believes we can win it. We're competing with Real Madrid and Bayern. We don't know who we are going to face; it's a question of wait and see. The important thing is seven years in a row we are here in the quarter-finals."

Manuel Akanji, Man City defender: "I think it was one of the best goals I've scored in my career. Hopefully, there are more to come, but I was really happy about it. We did really well over the two legs."

Jacob Neestrup, Copenhagen coach: "We have played three very, very good teams in this competition, but Man City are just a level up, and I have big respect for that. The group we were in was very difficult and we did a great job against our opponents, but this was a step too far and it is what it is."

Orri Óskarsson, Copenhagen forward: "It's the best team in the world [Man City]. They only have world-class players doing extremely well, and it was hard to play against them. But it was a good challenge for us, and we fought well."

Akanji: 'We aimed to score early'

Key stats

City are now unbeaten in their last 22 UEFA club competition matches (W16 D6). This is an English record which was previously held by West Ham (17 unbeaten).

Pep Guardiola's side have become just the fourth team to win ten games in a row in this competition, after Real Madrid (a run which ended in February 2015) and Bayern (a run of 15 until November 2020 and a ten-game run until November 2013).

City are unbeaten in their last 29 Champions League matches in their own stadium (W27 D2), since a 2-1 loss to Lyon on Matchday 1 in 2018/19.

The defending champions have scored exactly three goals in all eight Champions League matches this season. They are the first team to get three goals or more in eight consecutive matches in the competition's history.

Tonight was City's earliest ever two-goal lead in a Champions League game.

Copenhagen have won only two of their last 12 UEFA competition matches away from home (D5 L5).

This was just the second time that the Danish outfit have lost a second leg in their last 11 UEFA competition ties (W6 D3).

Copenhagen have now won only two of their previous 17 UEFA competition matches against English teams (D5 L10).

Manuel Akanji: 13 points

Julián Álvarez: 10 points

Mohamed Elyounoussi: 9 points

Line-ups

Man City: Ederson; Lewis, Akanji, Rúben Dias (Stones 68), Gvardiol; Rodrigo (Sergio Gómez 46), Kovačić; Bobb, Álvarez, Matheus Nunes (Hamilton 74); Haaland (Wright 88)

Copenhagen: Grabara; Jelert (Meling 78), Vavro, McKenna, Diks; Óskarsson (Cornelius 68), Clem (Højlund 68), Elyounoussi, Ankersen, Achouri (Bardghji 58); Froholdt (Mattsson 58)