Which player has scored the most goals in a Champions League match? Erling Haaland, Lionel Messi and Luiz Adriano

Erling Haaland became the third member of an exclusive Champions League club in March 2023, matching Lionel Messi and Luiz Adriano by scoring five goals in a single match.

Messi is also one of the 17 players to have scored four goals in a single match during the Champions League era – a list that also includes Cristiano Ronaldo, Kylian Mbappé and Robert Lewandowski.

Last updated 05/12/2025.

Five goals in a Champions League match: Erling Haaland, Luiz Adriano and Lionel Messi

Erling Haaland (Manchester City 7-0 Leipzig, 14/03/2023)

Man City vs Leipzig 2022/23 highlights: Haaland's five goals

22' (p), 24', 45+2', 53', 57'

To make Haaland's achievement all the more remarkable, he hit his five goals before being making way as a 63rd-minute substitute. After converting a confident penalty, the Norwegian showed striker's instincts for his next two goals, following in after Kevin De Bruyne and Rúben Dias had struck woodwork. Sharp reactions allowed him to add two more finishes from close range after the break. The victory saw Manchester City progress to the quarter-finals of the 2022/23 Champions League and they went on to claim a maiden title in June.

Luiz Adriano (BATE 0-7 Shakhtar, 21/10/2014)

Luiz Adriano’s ‘immense’ feeling

28' (p), 36', 40', 44', 82' (p)

Luiz Adriano scored four first-half goals on his way to matching Messi and becoming the only player to hit five goals in a single group stage (or league phase) match. The Brazilian forward kicked things off by sliding a penalty into the bottom-left corner and added three close-range finishes as the first half wrapped up before concluding as he had begun with another coolly-taken penalty.

Lionel Messi (Barcelona 7-1 Leverkusen, 07/03/2012)

Watch Messi score five against Leverkusen

25', 42', 49', 58', 84'

Messi made history as Barcelona sealed progress to the quarter-finals of the 2011/12 Champions League. Then 24 years old, the Argentinean forward needed only 24 minutes to complete a sublime hat-trick after his delightful chipped opener, dancing past defenders for his second before adding another delicious dink after the break. A routine finish and a precise effort from outside the box then brought him to an unprecedented five goals.

Four goals in a Champions League match: Cristiano Ronaldo, Kylian Mbappé, Robert Lewandowski

Kylian Mbappé's four goals for Real Madrid vs Olympiacos

Kylian Mbappé is the latest player to score four goals in a Champions League match, joining the likes of Messi, Real Madrid predecessor Cristiano Ronaldo and Robert Lewandowski.

Lewandowski is the only player to appear on the list twice and achieved the feat with two clubs: Borussia Dortmund and Bayern München. The Polish forward also claims the record for fastest four-goal salvo, just 16 minutes separating his first goal from his fourth against Crvena Zvezda in 2019. The previous mark belonged to Ronaldo after his four goals in 21 minutes against Malmö in 2015.

4 Kylian Mbappé (Olympiacos 3-4 Real Madrid, 26/11/2025)

4 Harry Kane (Bayern München 9-2 GNK Dinamo, 17/09/2024)

4 Sébastien Haller (Sporting CP 1-5 Ajax, 15/09/2021)

4 Olivier Giroud (Sevilla 0-4 Chelsea, 02/12/2020)

4 Josip Iličić (Valencia 3-4 Atalanta, 10/03/2020)

4 Robert Lewandowski (Crvena Zvezda 0-6 Bayern München, 26/11/2019)

4 Serge Gnabry (Tottenham 2-7 Bayern München, 01/10/2019)

4 Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid 8-0 Malmö, 08/12/2015)

4 Zlatan Ibrahimović (Anderlecht 0-5 Paris, 23/10/2013)

4 Robert Lewandowski (Borussia Dortmund 4-1 Real Madrid, 24/04/2013)

4 Mario Gomez (Bayern München 7-0 Basel, 13/03/2012)

4 Bafétimbi Gomis (GNK Dinamo 1-7 Lyon, 07/12/2011)

4 Lionel Messi (Barcelona 4-1 Arsenal, 06/04/2010)

4 Andriy Shevchenko (Fenerbahçe 0-4 AC Milan, 23/11/2005)

4 Ruud van Nistelrooy (Man United 4-1 Sparta Praha, 03/11/2004)﻿

4 Dado Pršo (Monaco 8-3 Deportivo, 05/11/2003)

4 Simone Inzaghi (Lazio 5-1 Marseille, 14/03/2000)

4 Marco van Basten (AC Milan 4-0 IFK Göteborg, 25/11/1992)