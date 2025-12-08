Rodrygo interview: Real Madrid winger relishing Manchester City test – 'a true Champions League derby'

“It’s become a true Champions League derby,” says Real Madrid winger Rodrygo as his side prepare to meet Manchester City for a fifth consecutive Champions League season, and with good reason.

In each of the past four seasons, one side has eliminated the other from the knockout phase and the pair have claimed three titles between them in that span: Real Madrid in 2021/22 and 2023/24 and Manchester City in 2022/23.

With the rivalry set for renewal on Wednesday, Rodrygo enjoys a walk down memory lane with UEFA.

2021/22: Real Madrid 6-5agg Manchester City (semi-finals)

Highlights: Real Madrid 3-1 Man City

“I think that’s my most unforgettable football moment,” Rodrygo beams as he thinks back to the semi-final meeting in 2022.

The memories might not be so fond if not for the part he had played in the second leg. A 68th-minute introduction, the then 21-year-old scored in the 90th minute and again one minute later to force extra time at the Estadio Santiago Bernabéu.

“The most important moment was after I scored the first goal, when the fourth official showed six minutes of added time,” Rodrygo explains. “It felt as if we had scored another goal – the fans went crazy. Right after that, I scored my second goal.”

Karim Benzema’s 95th-minute penalty then sent the hosts to the final, where they defeated Liverpool 1-0 to earn a 14th crown in the competition.

2022/23: Manchester City 5-1agg Real Madrid (semi-finals)

Last season's semi-final: Man City 4-0 Real Madrid

Los Blancos ended up on the losing side in the following year's semi-final rematch, Manchester City sealing a 5-1 aggregate victory on the way to their maiden Champions League title.

Pep Guardiola’s men were particularly impressive in a 4-0 home win in the second leg, but memories of the first leg – a 1-1 draw – hold similar sting for Rodrygo.

“The pain of the first leg [comes to mind], when we could have beaten them and won the contest, and we fell a bit short,” he says. “The second leg was one to forget. They were in their best form, and we weren’t, so it’s hard to wipe that match from my mind.”

2023/24: Manchester City 4-4agg Real Madrid (3-4p, quarter-finals)

Highlights: Man City 1-1 Real Madrid (3-4 pens)

Rodrygo found himself back on the scoresheet and the winning side in 2023/24 as Real Madrid earned a penalty-shootout triumph in the quarter-finals.

“The first leg was an amazing match, a spectacle,” he says of the 3-3 draw in Madrid. “It captured the essence of all the Manchester City versus Real Madrid games in the previous years. It was great and, for me, it was a privilege being on the pitch and scoring that day.”

The Brazilian then struck Real Madrid’s only goal as a 1-1 draw followed in Manchester, Carlo Ancelotti’s charges prevailing through dogged defending and a 4-3 penalty shootout victory.

“The match in England against them was a tough one. I was lucky enough to score again, but we struggled a lot throughout the match,” Rodrygo recalls.

Los Blancos then defeated Bayern München in the semi-finals and Borussia Dortmund in the showpiece to extend their record tally of European Cup/Champions League titles to 15.

2024/25﻿: Real Madrid 6-3agg Manchester City (knockout phase play-offs)

Highlights: Real Madrid 3-1 Man City

A final stop along memory lane brings us to the inaugural knockout phase play-offs last season, a site of more fond memories for the Spanish side who, after winning 3-2 on the road, sealed their round of 16 spot with a Kylian Mbappé-inspired victory in Madrid.

“I think it was the first year when we had more control in both matches. There were some challenging moments and, at times, they played better. I think we dominated most of the match, and the second half was amazing,” Rodrygo smiles.