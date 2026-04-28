Paris 5-4 Bayern: Record-breaking semi-final – crunching the numbers

Paris and Bayern played out a UEFA Champions League knockout match for the ages on Tuesday, the holders running out 5-4 winners in a breathless, instant classic.

Records tumbled throughout with plenty more potentially to come – UEFA.com crunches the numbers that matter.

5 Ousmane Dembélé's penalty on the stroke of half-time made this the first-ever semi-final with five goals in the first half.

7 Khvicha Kvaratskhelia's double means he has now scored more goals than any other player in the knockout phase of this season's competition.

9 Bayern's second-half comeback ensured this became the first-ever semi-final match to feature a total of nine goals; the previous record was seven, which has occurred on four previous occasions, including Inter's 4-3 defeat of Barcelona in the second leg of their semi-final last season.

9 Only one other game this season had featured nine goals, Barcelona's 7-2 victory against Newcastle in the second leg of their round of 16 tie.

10 The game fell one shy of the record for most goals in a single knockout game, Bayern's 8-2 defeat of Barcelona in their one-off quarter-final in 2020.

10 Khvicha Kvaratskhelia's double took his season tally to ten goals, equalling Zlatan Ibrahimović's Paris record for a single Champions League campaign set in 2013/14.

12 Only four games in Champions League history have featured more goals, Borussia Dortmund's 8-4 success against Legia Warszawa in the 2016/17 group stage out on its own on 12.

13 Harry Kane's penalty to open the scoring took his tally for the season to 13 goals, just two shy of competition top scorer Kylian Mbappé.

13 Only four more goals are required in the second leg to match the record for the most across a Champions League knockout tie.

45 Barcelona hold the record for most goals in a single Champions League campaign in 1999/2000, but both Paris (43) and Bayern (42) are now within touching distance of that record too.

100 The victory was Paris' 100th in the Champions League, Matchday 1 to final – they are the first French side to reach a century.