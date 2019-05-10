Champions League final: Tottenham v Liverpool – meet the teams
Friday 10 May 2019
What's their pedigree and how did they get here? A closer look at finalists Tottenham and Liverpool.
TOTTENHAM (ENG)
Pedigree
UEFA club ranking: 17
European Cup finals: 1
Last appearance: N/A
This season
Entry: group stage
P12 W6 D2 L4 F20 A17
Top scorer: Harry Kane, Lucas Moura (5)
Current league position: 4th
Possible first-choice XI: Lloris; Trippier, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Rose; Winks, Sissoko; Lucas Moura, Eriksen, Alli; Son
Route to the final
Qualified: 3rd in Premier League
Group B runners-up
Round of 16: 4-0 agg v Dortmund
Quarter-finals: 4-4 agg v Manchester City (won on away goals)
Semi-finals: 3-3 agg v Ajax (won on away goals)
LIVERPOOL (ENG)
Pedigree
UEFA club ranking: 11
European Cup finals: 9
Last appearance: 2018, 1-3 v Real Madrid
This season
Entry: group stage
P12 W7 D1 L4 F22 A12
Top scorer: Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mané, Mohamed Salah (4)
Current league position: 2nd
Possible first-choice XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Henderson, Wijnaldum; Salah, Firmino, Mané
Route to the final
Qualified: 4th in Premier League
Group C runners-up
Round of 16: 3-1 agg v Bayern
Quarter-finals: 6-1 agg v Porto
Semi-finals: 4-3 agg v Barcelona