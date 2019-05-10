Champions League final: Tottenham v Liverpool – meet the teams

Friday 10 May 2019

What's their pedigree and how did they get here? A closer look at finalists Tottenham and Liverpool.

©UEFA.com

TOTTENHAM (ENG)

Pedigree
UEFA club ranking: 17
European Cup finals: 1
Last appearance: N/A

Lucas Moura scored a hat-trick away to Ajax
Lucas Moura scored a hat-trick away to Ajax©Getty Images

This season
Entry: group stage
P12 W6 D2 L4 F20 A17
Top scorer: Harry Kane, Lucas Moura (5)
Current league position: 4th

Possible first-choice XI: Lloris; Trippier, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Rose; Winks, Sissoko; Lucas Moura, Eriksen, Alli; Son

Route to the final
Qualified: 3rd in Premier League
Group B runners-up
Round of 16: 4-0 agg v Dortmund
Quarter-finals: 4-4 agg v Manchester City (won on away goals)
Semi-finals: 3-3 agg v Ajax (won on away goals)

LIVERPOOL (ENG)

Pedigree
UEFA club ranking: 11
European Cup finals: 9
Last appearance: 2018, 1-3 v Real Madrid

Highlights: Liverpool 4-0 Barcelona
Highlights: Liverpool 4-0 Barcelona

This season
Entry: group stage
P12 W7 D1 L4 F22 A12
Top scorer: Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mané, Mohamed Salah (4)
Current league position: 2nd

Possible first-choice XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Henderson, Wijnaldum; Salah, Firmino, Mané

Route to the final
Qualified: 4th in Premier League
Group C runners-up
Round of 16: 3-1 agg v Bayern
Quarter-finals: 6-1 agg v Porto
Semi-finals: 4-3 agg v Barcelona

© 1998-2019 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Friday 10 May 2019

Related Items

Champions League final: Tottenham v Liverpool past meetings

LiveChampions League final: Tottenham v Liverpool past meetings

Tottenham take on Liverpool for the biggest prize in club football – what has happened when they have faced off before?
All you need to know about the Champions League final

LiveAll you need to know about the Champions League final

All you need to know about the 2018/19 UEFA Champions League final in Madrid.
Champions League final: Tottenham v Liverpool – meet the teams

LiveChampions League final: Tottenham v Liverpool – meet the teams

What's their pedigree and how did they get here? A closer look at finalists Tottenham and Liverpool.
Champions League final: Tottenham v Liverpool past meetings

LiveChampions League final: Tottenham v Liverpool past meetings

Tottenham take on Liverpool for the biggest prize in club football – what has happened when they have faced off before?
Top