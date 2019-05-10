Champions League final: Tottenham v Liverpool – meet the teams

Pedigree

UEFA club ranking: 17

European Cup finals: 1

Last appearance: N/A

This season

Entry: group stage

P12 W6 D2 L4 F20 A17

Top scorer: Harry Kane, Lucas Moura (5)

Current league position: 4th

Possible first-choice XI: Lloris; Trippier, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Rose; Winks, Sissoko; Lucas Moura, Eriksen, Alli; Son

Route to the final

Qualified: 3rd in Premier League

Group B runners-up

Round of 16: 4-0 agg v Dortmund

Quarter-finals: 4-4 agg v Manchester City (won on away goals)

Semi-finals: 3-3 agg v Ajax (won on away goals)

Pedigree

UEFA club ranking: 11

European Cup finals: 9

Last appearance: 2018, 1-3 v Real Madrid

Highlights: Liverpool 4-0 Barcelona

This season

Entry: group stage

P12 W7 D1 L4 F22 A12

Top scorer: Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mané, Mohamed Salah (4)

Current league position: 2nd

Possible first-choice XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Henderson, Wijnaldum; Salah, Firmino, Mané

Route to the final

Qualified: 4th in Premier League

Group C runners-up

Round of 16: 3-1 agg v Bayern

Quarter-finals: 6-1 agg v Porto

Semi-finals: 4-3 agg v Barcelona