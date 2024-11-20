2025 UEFA Conference League final venue: Stadion Wrocław

The 2024/25 UEFA Conference League season will conclude at Stadion Wrocław in Wroclaw, Poland, bringing an end to another adventure that encourages fresh talent to flourish.

The home of two-time Polish champions Śląsk Wrocław, the venue has a capacity of over 40,000 and is the third biggest stadium in the country. Completed in 2011, Stadion Wrocław staged three games as Poland co-hosted UEFA EURO 2012 with neighbours Ukraine, and continues to stage national team games. The venue lies to the northwest of Wroclaw, which is the third largest city in Poland and the main city in the region of Silesia ('Śląsk' in Polish).

When is the 2025 Conference League final?

This will be the fourth season of UEFA's newest club competition, and the first under its new name, UEFA having decided to shorten the name from the UEFA Europa Conference League from the start of the 2024/25 campaign. Dates of all the competition's stages, including the final, will be released in due course.

Upcoming Conference League finals Getty Images 2025: Stadion Wrocław, Wroclaw

2026: RB Arena, Leipzig

2027: Beşiktaş Park, Istanbul

UEFA Conference League trophy unveiled

What do the Conference League winners get?

The UEFA Conference League trophy stands 57.5cm tall and weighs 11kg.It consists of 32 hexagonal spines – one for each team in the group stage of the competition – that twist and curve from the trophy base.

The base and top are made from hand-brushed brass with a matte galvanic steel effect, while the spines feature a glossy silver finishing. The trophy was designed in London studio Pentagram.

