Where to watch the UEFA Europa Conference League final: TV broadcast partners, live streams

Friday, February 13, 2026

Find out where to watch the 2023/24 UEFA Europa Conference League final wherever you are.

The 2023/24 UEFA Europa Conference League final is being broadcast around the globe

The UEFA Europa Conference League is enabling rising talents from across the continent to thrive. The final is available to watch across Europe and throughout the world thanks to UEFA's official broadcast partners.

A wide variety of viewing options are available to fans as broadcast packages include both live and delayed matches as well as comprehensive highlights and digital coverage.

Fans can find their local UEFA Europa Conference League broadcaster(s) below.

Where to watch: broadcast partners

Europe

Albania: DigitAlb
Armenia: Fast Media
Austria: ServusTV, Sky Austria 
Azerbaijan: CBC Sport
Belgium: VRT, RTBF
Bosnia & Herzegovina: Arena Sport
Bulgaria: bTV, A1
Croatia: Arena Sport
Cyprus: CYTA
Czechia: Ceska Televize
Denmark: TV2
Estonia: TV3
Finland: Viaplay Group
France: Canal+, M6
Georgia: Setanta, Silknet
Germany: RTL
Gibraltar: Gibtelecom
Greece: COSMOTE TV, MEGA
Hungary: MTVA
Iceland: Viaplay, Syn
Israel: Charlton
Italy: Sky Italia, DAZN
Kazakhstan: QazSport, Q Sport
Kosovo: Arena Sport, Artmotion, Klan Kosova
Latvia: TV3
Liechtenstein: blue+﻿, 3+, Sky Austria﻿, RTL Germany
Lithuania: TV3
Luxembourg: RTL
Malta: PBS, Melita, GO
Moldova: Setanta, Jurnal TV, MyTV.md
Montenegro: Arena Sport
Netherlands: Talpa, ESPN
North Macedonia: Arena Sport
Norway: Viaplay Group
Poland: Viaplay
Portugal: SIC, Sport TV
Republic of Ireland: Virgin
Romania: Pro TV
Russia: Match TV 
Serbia: Arena Sport
Slovakia: RTVS
Slovenia: Pro Plus, Arena Sport
Spain: Telefonica, Mediaset
Sweden: Viaplay Group
Switzerland: blue+, 3+
Turkey: EXXEN, TV8 
Ukraine: Megogo
United Kingdom: TNT Sports

Africa and Middle East

South Africa: SuperSport
Middle East/North Africa: beIN
Sub-Saharan Africa: SuperSport

Americas

Brazil: SBT, ESPN
Canada: DAZN
Caribbean: Flow Sports, Sportsmax
Central America: ESPN
Dominican Republic: Televideo
El Salvador: Canal 4
Guatemala: Televideo
Haiti: Canal+
Honduras: Telecadena (Canal 7)
Mexico: ESPN, Fox Sports Mexico
Nicaragua: Televideo
South America (ex. Brazil): ESPN
United States of America: CBS, TUDN

Asia and Pacific

Australia: STAN, Channel 9
Brunei: beIN
Cambodia: beIN
PR China: IQIYI
Hong Kong SAR: beIN
Indian Sub-Continent: Sony
Indonesia: SCTV
Japan: UEFA.tv
Kyrgyzstan: Q Sport 
Laos: beIN
Macau SAR: TDM
Malaysia: beIN
Mongolia: Premier Sports
New Zealand: beIN
Pacific Islands: Digicel
Philippines: TAP TV
Republic of Korea: SPO TV
Singapore: beIN
Taiwan/Chinese Taipei: Elta
Turkmenistan: AlmaSport TV
Thailand: beIN
Uzbekistan: MTRK
Vietnam: FPT

In-flight and in-ship broadcasts: Sport24

