2024/25 Conference League: Teams, format, dates, draws, final
Friday, August 23, 2024
All you need to know about the fourth season of Europe's newest men's club competition, the first under the new format.
This is the fourth season of the Conference League, and the first under the new format (and abbreviated name). It kicked off on 11 July 2024 and runs until the final on Wednesday 28 May 2025.
Please note that dates are subject to change.
What is the new Conference League format?
The biggest change is to the group stage, which will become a single 36-team league phase. Each side faces six different teams (three at home, three away). The top eight overall advance directly to the round of 16; sides finishing from ninth to 24th will contest the knockout phase play-offs, with the victors going through to the last 16. From then on it is a straight knockout.
Which teams are involved in the 2024/25 Conference League?
No teams qualify automatically for the group stage.
The 36 sides that compete in the group stage will include the 24 Conference League play-off round winners plus 12 losing sides from the Europa League play-offs.
Five teams qualify for the play-off round (main path) by virtue of their domestic league placing.
England: Chelsea
Spain: Real Betis
Germany: Heidenheim
Italy: Fiorentina
France: Lens
How does 2024/25 Conference League qualifying work?
The stage at which the teams enter qualifying is based on their association club coefficient ranking. All ties are played over two legs.
When are the 2024/25 Conference League qualifiers?
First qualifying round: 11 & 18 July 2024
Second qualifying round: 25 July & 1 August 2024
Third qualifying round: 8 & 15 August 2024
Play-offs: 22 & 29 August 2024
When are the 2024/25 Conference League league phase matches?
Matchday 1: 3 October 2024
Matchday 2: 24 October 2024
Matchday 3: 7 November 2024
Matchday 4: 28 November 2024
Matchday 5: 12 December 2024
Matchday 6: 19 December 2024
When is the 2024/25 Conference League knockout phase?
Knockout phase play-offs: 13 & 20 February 2025
Round of 16: 6 & 13 March 2025
Quarter-finals: 10 & 17 April 2025
Semi-finals: 1 & 8 May 2025
Final: 28 May 2025
When are the 2024/25 Conference League draws?
First qualifying round: 18 June 2024
Second qualifying round: 19 June 2024
Third qualifying round: 22 July 2024
Play-offs: 5 August 2024
League phase: 30 August 2024
Knockout phase play-offs: 20 December 2024
Round of 16, quarter-final, semi-final, final: 21 February 2025
Where is the Conference League final in 2025?
The 2024/25 Conference League season concludes at Stadion Wrocław in Poland. The home of two-time Polish champions Śląsk Wrocław, the venue has a capacity of over 40,000 and is the third biggest stadium in the country.