2024/25 Conference League: Teams, format, dates, draws, final

This is the fourth season of the Conference League, and the first under the new format (and abbreviated name). It kicked off on 11 July 2024 and runs until the final on Wednesday 28 May 2025.

Please note that dates are subject to change.

What is the new Conference League format?

The biggest change is to the group stage, which will become a single 36-team league phase. Each side faces six different teams (three at home, three away). The top eight overall advance directly to the round of 16; sides finishing from ninth to 24th will contest the knockout phase play-offs, with the victors going through to the last 16. From then on it is a straight knockout.

Which teams are involved in the 2024/25 Conference League?

No teams qualify automatically for the group stage.

The 36 sides that compete in the group stage will include the 24 Conference League play-off round winners plus 12 losing sides from the Europa League play-offs.

Five teams qualify for the play-off round (main path) by virtue of their domestic league placing.

England: Chelsea

Spain: Real Betis

Germany: Heidenheim

Italy: Fiorentina

France: Lens

How does 2024/25 Conference League qualifying work?

The stage at which the teams enter qualifying is based on their association club coefficient ranking. All ties are played over two legs.

When are the 2024/25 Conference League qualifiers?

First qualifying round: 11 & 18 July 2024

Second qualifying round: 25 July & 1 August 2024

Third qualifying round: 8 & 15 August 2024

Play-offs: 22 & 29 August 2024

When are the 2024/25 Conference League league phase matches?

Matchday 1: 3 October 2024

Matchday 2: 24 October 2024

Matchday 3: 7 November 2024

Matchday 4: 28 November 2024

Matchday 5: 12 December 2024

Matchday 6: 19 December 2024

When is the 2024/25 Conference League knockout phase?

Knockout phase play-offs: 13 & 20 February 2025

Round of 16: 6 & 13 March 2025

Quarter-finals: 10 & 17 April 2025

Semi-finals: 1 & 8 May 2025

Final: 28 May 2025

When are the 2024/25 Conference League draws?

First qualifying round: 18 June 2024

Second qualifying round: 19 June 2024

Third qualifying round: 22 July 2024

Play-offs: 5 August 2024

League phase: 30 August 2024

Knockout phase play-offs: 20 December 2024

Round of 16, quarter-final, semi-final, final: 21 February 2025

The 2024/25 Conference League season concludes at Stadion Wrocław in Poland. The home of two-time Polish champions Śląsk Wrocław, the venue has a capacity of over 40,000 and is the third biggest stadium in the country.