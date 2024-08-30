Conference League league phase draw: All 36 teams learn their opponents

The 36 UEFA Conference League sides have discovered their league phase opponents for the 2024/25 season following the draw in Monaco on Friday 30 August.

New format: All you need to know

Even though the teams now know all their opponents, the fixture list with match dates and kick-off times will be elaborated afterwards and announced on Saturday 31 August, to ensure no calendar clashes with teams in the UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League playing in the same cities.

Each team's league phase opponents

APOEL Home

Fiorentina (ITA)

Astana (KAZ)

Borac (BIH) Away

Molde (NOR)

Shamrock Rovers (IRL)

Noah (ARM)

Astana Home

Chelsea (ENG)

Vitória SC (POR)

TSC (SRB) Away

APOEL (CYP)

The New Saints (WAL)

Pafos (CYP)

Başakşehir Home

Heidenheim (GER)

SK Rapid (AUT)

Petrocub (MDA) Away

Copenhagen (DEN)

Cercle Brugge (BEL)

Celje (SVN)

Borac Home

LASK (AUT)

Omonoia (CYP)

Panathinaikos (GRE) Away

APOEL (CYP)

Shamrock Rovers (IRL)

Víkingur (ISL)

Celje Home

Başakşehir (TUR)

The New Saints (WAL)

Jagiellonia Białystok (POL) Away

Real Betis (ESP)

Vitória SC (POR)

Pafos (CYP)

Cercle Brugge Home

Başakşehir (TUR)

Hearts (SCO)

St. Gallen (SUI) Away

LASK (AUT)

Olimpija Ljubljana (SVN)

Víkingur (ISL)

Chelsea Home

Gent (BEL)

Shamrock Rovers (IRL)

Noah (ARM) Away

Heidenheim (GER)

Astana (KAZ)

Panathinaikos (GRE)

Copenhagen Home

Başakşehir (TUR)

Hearts (SCO)

Jagiellonia Białystok (POL) Away

Real Betis (ESP)

SK Rapid (AUT)

Dinamo-Minsk (BLR)

Dinamo-Minsk Home

Copenhagen (DEN)

Hearts (SCO)

Larne (NIR) Away

Legia Warszawa (POL)

HJK Helsinki (FIN)

Panathinaikos (GRE)

Djurgården Home

Legia Warszawa (POL)

Vitória SC (POR)

Panathinaikos (GRE) Away

LASK (AUT)

The New Saints (WAL)

Víkingur (ISL)

Fiorentina Home

LASK (AUT)

The New Saints (WAL)

Pafos (CYP) Away

APOEL (CYP)

Vitória SC (POR)

St. Gallen (SUI)

Gent Home

Molde (NOR)

Omonoia (CYP)

TSC (SRB) Away

Chelsea (ENG)

Lugano (SUI)

Larne (NIR)

Hearts Home

Heidenheim (GER)

Omonoia (CYP)

Petrocub (MDA) Away

Copenhagen (DEN)

Cercle Brugge (BEL)

Dinamo-Minsk (BLR)

Heidenheim Home

Chelsea (ENG)

Olimpija Ljubljana (SVN)

St. Gallen (SUI) Away

Başakşehir (TUR)

Hearts (SCO)

Pafos (CYP)

HJK Helsinki Home

Molde (NOR)

Olimpija Ljubljana (SVN)

Dinamo-Minsk (BLR) Away

Real Betis (ESP)

Lugano (SUI)

Panathinaikos (GRE)

Jagiellonia Białystok Home

Molde (NOR)

Olimpija Ljubljana (SVN)

Petrocub (MDA) Away

Copenhagen (DEN)

Mladá Boleslav (CZE)

Celje (SVN)

Larne Home

Gent (BEL)

Shamrock Rovers (IRL)

St. Gallen (SUI) Away

Molde (NOR)

Olimpija Ljubljana (SVN)

Dinamo-Minsk (BLR)

LASK Home

Djurgården (SWE)

Cercle Brugge (BEL)

Víkingur (ISL) Away

Fiorentina (ITA)

Olimpija Ljubljana (SVN)

Borac (BIH)

Legia Warszawa Home

Real Betis (ESP)

Lugano (SUI)

Dinamo-Minsk (BLR) Away

Djurgården (SWE)

Omonoia (CYP)

TSC (SRB)

Lugano Home

Gent (BEL)

HJK Helsinki (FIN)

Pafos (CYP) Away

Legia Warszawa (POL)

Mladá Boleslav (CZE)

TSC (SRB)

Mladá Boleslav Home

Real Betis (ESP)

Lugano (SUI)

Jagiellonia Białystok (POL) Away

Molde (NOR)

Vitória SC (POR)

Noah (ARM)

Molde Home

APOEL (CYP)

Mladá Boleslav (CZE)

Larne (NIR) Away

Gent (BEL)

HJK Helsinki (FIN)

Jagiellonia Białystok (POL)

Noah Home

APOEL (CYP)

Mladá Boleslav (CZE)

Víkingur (ISL) Away

Chelsea (ENG)

SK Rapid (AUT)

TSC (SRB)

Olimpija Ljubljana Home

LASK (AUT)

Cercle Brugge (BEL)

Larne (NIR) Away

Heidenheim (GER)

HJK Helsinki (FIN)

Jagiellonia Białystok (POL)

Omonoia Home

Legia Warszawa (POL)

SK Rapid (AUT)

Víkingur (ISL) Away

Gent (BEL)

Hearts (SCO)

Borac (BIH)

Pafos Home

Heidenheim (GER)

Astana (KAZ)

Celje (SVN) Away

Fiorentina (ITA)

Lugano (SUI)

Petrocub (MDA)

Panathinaikos Home

Chelsea (ENG)

HJK Helsinki (FIN)

Dinamo-Minsk (BLR) Away

Djurgården (SWE)

The New Saints (WAL)

Borac (BIH)

Petrocub Home

Real Betis (ESP)

SK Rapid (AUT)

Pafos (CYP) Away

Başakşehir (TUR)

Hearts (SCO)

Jagiellonia Białystok (POL)

Real Betis Home

Copenhagen (DEN)

HJK Helsinki (FIN)

Celje (SVN) Away

Legia Warszawa (POL)

Mladá Boleslav (CZE)

Petrocub (MDA)

Shamrock Rovers Home

APOEL (CYP)

The New Saints (WAL)

Borac (BIH) Away

Chelsea (ENG)

SK Rapid (AUT)

Larne (NIR)

SK Rapid Home

Copenhagen (DEN)

Shamrock Rovers (IRL)

Noah (ARM) Away

Başakşehir (TUR)

Omonoia (CYP)

Petrocub (MDA)

St. Gallen Home

Fiorentina (ITA)

Vitória SC (POR)

TSC (SRB) Away

Heidenheim (GER)

Cercle Brugge (BEL)

Larne (NIR)

The New Saints Home

Djurgården (SWE)

Astana (KAZ)

Panathinaikos (GRE) Away

Fiorentina (ITA)

Shamrock Rovers (IRL)

Celje (SVN)

TSC Home

Legia Warszawa (POL)

Lugano (SUI)

Noah (ARM) Away

Gent (BEL)

Astana (KAZ)

St. Gallen (SUI)

Víkingur Home

Djurgården (SWE)

Cercle Brugge (BEL)

Borac (BIH) Away

LASK (AUT)

Omonoia (CYP)

Noah (ARM)

Vitória SC Home

Fiorentina (ITA)

Mladá Boleslav (CZE)

Celje (SVN) Away

Djurgården (SWE)

Astana (KAZ)

St. Gallen (SUI)

When are the Conference League league phase matches?

Matchday 1: 3 October 2024

Matchday 2: 24 October 2024

Matchday 3: 7 November 2024

Matchday 4: 28 November 2024

Matchday 5: 12 December 2024

Matchday 6: 19 December 2024

Knockout round play-off draw: 20 December 2024 (tbc)

Round of 16, quarter-final, semi-final draw: 21 February 2025

How did the draw work?

To determine the six different opponents, teams were seeded in six pots based on their individual club coefficient at the beginning of the season. Each team was then drawn against one opponent from each pot. Pot 1 and 2, Pot 3 and 4 and Pot 5 and 6 are paired so that one match is at home and one away. Therefore, a total of three games will be played at home and three away.

In the league phase teams cannot face opponents from their country and could be drawn against a maximum of two sides from the same country.

2024/25 match and draw dates