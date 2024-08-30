UEFA.com works better on other browsers
For the best possible experience, we recommend using Chrome, Firefox or Microsoft Edge.

Conference League league phase draw: All 36 teams learn their opponents

Friday, August 30, 2024

The 36 teams have learned who their opponents will be in the inaugural UEFA Conference League league phase.

The 36 UEFA Conference League sides have discovered their league phase opponents for the 2024/25 season following the draw in Monaco on Friday 30 August.

New format: All you need to know

Even though the teams now know all their opponents, the fixture list with match dates and kick-off times will be elaborated afterwards and announced on Saturday 31 August, to ensure no calendar clashes with teams in the UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League playing in the same cities.

Each team's league phase opponents

APOEL

Home
Fiorentina (ITA)
Astana (KAZ)
Borac (BIH)

Away
Molde (NOR)
Shamrock Rovers (IRL)
Noah (ARM)

Astana

Home
Chelsea (ENG)
Vitória SC (POR)
TSC (SRB)

Away
APOEL (CYP)
The New Saints (WAL)
Pafos (CYP)

Başakşehir

Home
Heidenheim (GER)
SK Rapid (AUT)
Petrocub (MDA)

Away
Copenhagen (DEN)
Cercle Brugge (BEL)
Celje (SVN)

Borac

Home
LASK (AUT)
Omonoia (CYP)
Panathinaikos (GRE)

Away
APOEL (CYP)
Shamrock Rovers (IRL)
Víkingur (ISL)

Celje

Home
Başakşehir (TUR)
The New Saints (WAL)
Jagiellonia Białystok (POL)

Away
Real Betis (ESP)
Vitória SC (POR)
Pafos (CYP)

Cercle Brugge

Home
Başakşehir (TUR)
Hearts (SCO)
St. Gallen (SUI)

Away
LASK (AUT)
Olimpija Ljubljana (SVN)
Víkingur (ISL)

Chelsea

Home
Gent (BEL)
Shamrock Rovers (IRL)
Noah (ARM)

Away
Heidenheim (GER)
Astana (KAZ)
Panathinaikos (GRE)

Copenhagen

Home
Başakşehir (TUR)
Hearts (SCO)
Jagiellonia Białystok (POL)

Away
Real Betis (ESP)
SK Rapid (AUT)
Dinamo-Minsk (BLR)

Dinamo-Minsk

Home
Copenhagen (DEN)
Hearts (SCO)
Larne (NIR)

Away
Legia Warszawa (POL)
HJK Helsinki (FIN)
Panathinaikos (GRE)

Djurgården

Home
Legia Warszawa (POL)
Vitória SC (POR)
Panathinaikos (GRE)

Away
LASK (AUT)
The New Saints (WAL)
Víkingur (ISL)

Fiorentina

Home
LASK (AUT)
The New Saints (WAL)
Pafos (CYP)

Away
APOEL (CYP)
Vitória SC (POR)
St. Gallen (SUI)

Gent

Home
Molde (NOR)
Omonoia (CYP)
TSC (SRB)

Away
Chelsea (ENG)
Lugano (SUI)
Larne (NIR)

Hearts

Home
Heidenheim (GER)
Omonoia (CYP)
Petrocub (MDA)

Away
Copenhagen (DEN)
Cercle Brugge (BEL)
Dinamo-Minsk (BLR)

Heidenheim

Home
Chelsea (ENG)
Olimpija Ljubljana (SVN)
St. Gallen (SUI)

Away
Başakşehir (TUR)
Hearts (SCO)
Pafos (CYP)

HJK Helsinki

Home
Molde (NOR)
Olimpija Ljubljana (SVN)
Dinamo-Minsk (BLR)

Away
Real Betis (ESP)
Lugano (SUI)
Panathinaikos (GRE)

Jagiellonia Białystok

Home
Molde (NOR)
Olimpija Ljubljana (SVN)
Petrocub (MDA)

Away
Copenhagen (DEN)
Mladá Boleslav (CZE)
Celje (SVN)

Larne

Home
Gent (BEL)
Shamrock Rovers (IRL)
St. Gallen (SUI)

Away
Molde (NOR)
Olimpija Ljubljana (SVN)
Dinamo-Minsk (BLR)

LASK

Home
Djurgården (SWE)
Cercle Brugge (BEL)
Víkingur (ISL)

Away
Fiorentina (ITA)
Olimpija Ljubljana (SVN)
Borac (BIH)

Legia Warszawa

Home
Real Betis (ESP)
Lugano (SUI)
Dinamo-Minsk (BLR)

Away
Djurgården (SWE)
Omonoia (CYP)
TSC (SRB)

Lugano 

Home
Gent (BEL)
HJK Helsinki (FIN)
Pafos (CYP)

Away
Legia Warszawa (POL)
Mladá Boleslav (CZE)
TSC (SRB)

Mladá Boleslav 

Home
Real Betis (ESP)
Lugano (SUI)
Jagiellonia Białystok (POL)

Away
Molde (NOR)
Vitória SC (POR)
Noah (ARM)

Molde

Home
APOEL (CYP)
Mladá Boleslav (CZE)
Larne (NIR)

Away
Gent (BEL)
HJK Helsinki (FIN)
Jagiellonia Białystok (POL)

Noah

Home
APOEL (CYP)
Mladá Boleslav (CZE)
Víkingur (ISL)

Away
Chelsea (ENG)
SK Rapid (AUT)
TSC (SRB)

Olimpija Ljubljana

Home
LASK (AUT)
Cercle Brugge (BEL)
Larne (NIR)

Away
Heidenheim (GER)
HJK Helsinki (FIN)
Jagiellonia Białystok (POL)

Omonoia

Home
Legia Warszawa (POL)
SK Rapid (AUT)
Víkingur (ISL)

Away
Gent (BEL)
Hearts (SCO)
Borac (BIH)

Pafos

Home
Heidenheim (GER)
Astana (KAZ)
Celje (SVN)

Away
Fiorentina (ITA)
Lugano (SUI)
Petrocub (MDA)

Panathinaikos

Home
Chelsea (ENG)
HJK Helsinki (FIN)
Dinamo-Minsk (BLR)

Away
Djurgården (SWE)
The New Saints (WAL)
Borac (BIH)

Petrocub

Home
Real Betis (ESP)
SK Rapid (AUT)
Pafos (CYP)

Away
Başakşehir (TUR)
Hearts (SCO)
Jagiellonia Białystok (POL)

Real Betis

Home
Copenhagen (DEN)
HJK Helsinki (FIN)
Celje (SVN)

Away
Legia Warszawa (POL)
Mladá Boleslav (CZE)
Petrocub (MDA)

Shamrock Rovers

Home
APOEL (CYP)
The New Saints (WAL)
Borac (BIH)

Away
Chelsea (ENG)
SK Rapid (AUT)
Larne (NIR)

SK Rapid

Home
Copenhagen (DEN)
Shamrock Rovers (IRL)
Noah (ARM)

Away
Başakşehir (TUR)
Omonoia (CYP)
Petrocub (MDA)

St. Gallen

Home
Fiorentina (ITA)
Vitória SC (POR)
TSC (SRB)

Away
Heidenheim (GER)
Cercle Brugge (BEL)
Larne (NIR)

The New Saints

Home
Djurgården (SWE)
Astana (KAZ)
Panathinaikos (GRE)

Away
Fiorentina (ITA)
Shamrock Rovers (IRL)
Celje (SVN)

TSC

Home
Legia Warszawa (POL)
Lugano (SUI)
Noah (ARM)

Away
Gent (BEL)
Astana (KAZ)
St. Gallen (SUI)

Víkingur

Home
Djurgården (SWE)
Cercle Brugge (BEL)
Borac (BIH)

Away
LASK (AUT)
Omonoia (CYP)
Noah (ARM)

Vitória SC

Home
Fiorentina (ITA)
Mladá Boleslav (CZE)
Celje (SVN)

Away
Djurgården (SWE)
Astana (KAZ)
St. Gallen (SUI)

When are the Conference League league phase matches?

Matchday 1: 3 October 2024
Matchday 2: 24 October 2024
Matchday 3: 7 November 2024
Matchday 4: 28 November 2024
Matchday 5: 12 December 2024
Matchday 6: 19 December 2024

Knockout round play-off draw: 20 December 2024 (tbc)
Round of 16, quarter-final, semi-final draw: 21 February 2025

How did the draw work?

To determine the six different opponents, teams were seeded in six pots based on their individual club coefficient at the beginning of the season. Each team was then drawn against one opponent from each pot. Pot 1 and 2, Pot 3 and 4 and Pot 5 and 6 are paired so that one match is at home and one away. Therefore, a total of three games will be played at home and three away.

In the league phase teams cannot face opponents from their country and could be drawn against a maximum of two sides from the same country.

2024/25 match and draw dates

Where is the 2025 Conference League final?

The 2024/25 UEFA Conference League final will take place at Stadion Wrocław in Wroclaw, Poland on Wednesday 28 May.

© 1998-2024 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Friday, August 30, 2024