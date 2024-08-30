Conference League league phase draw: All 36 teams learn their opponents
Friday, August 30, 2024
Article summary
The 36 teams have learned who their opponents will be in the inaugural UEFA Conference League league phase.
Article top media content
Article body
The 36 UEFA Conference League sides have discovered their league phase opponents for the 2024/25 season following the draw in Monaco on Friday 30 August.
Even though the teams now know all their opponents, the fixture list with match dates and kick-off times will be elaborated afterwards and announced on Saturday 31 August, to ensure no calendar clashes with teams in the UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League playing in the same cities.
Each team's league phase opponents
Home
Fiorentina (ITA)
Astana (KAZ)
Borac (BIH)
Away
Molde (NOR)
Shamrock Rovers (IRL)
Noah (ARM)
Home
Chelsea (ENG)
Vitória SC (POR)
TSC (SRB)
Away
APOEL (CYP)
The New Saints (WAL)
Pafos (CYP)
Home
Heidenheim (GER)
SK Rapid (AUT)
Petrocub (MDA)
Away
Copenhagen (DEN)
Cercle Brugge (BEL)
Celje (SVN)
Home
LASK (AUT)
Omonoia (CYP)
Panathinaikos (GRE)
Away
APOEL (CYP)
Shamrock Rovers (IRL)
Víkingur (ISL)
Home
Başakşehir (TUR)
The New Saints (WAL)
Jagiellonia Białystok (POL)
Away
Real Betis (ESP)
Vitória SC (POR)
Pafos (CYP)
Home
Başakşehir (TUR)
Hearts (SCO)
St. Gallen (SUI)
Away
LASK (AUT)
Olimpija Ljubljana (SVN)
Víkingur (ISL)
Home
Gent (BEL)
Shamrock Rovers (IRL)
Noah (ARM)
Away
Heidenheim (GER)
Astana (KAZ)
Panathinaikos (GRE)
Home
Başakşehir (TUR)
Hearts (SCO)
Jagiellonia Białystok (POL)
Away
Real Betis (ESP)
SK Rapid (AUT)
Dinamo-Minsk (BLR)
Home
Copenhagen (DEN)
Hearts (SCO)
Larne (NIR)
Away
Legia Warszawa (POL)
HJK Helsinki (FIN)
Panathinaikos (GRE)
Home
Legia Warszawa (POL)
Vitória SC (POR)
Panathinaikos (GRE)
Away
LASK (AUT)
The New Saints (WAL)
Víkingur (ISL)
Home
LASK (AUT)
The New Saints (WAL)
Pafos (CYP)
Away
APOEL (CYP)
Vitória SC (POR)
St. Gallen (SUI)
Home
Molde (NOR)
Omonoia (CYP)
TSC (SRB)
Away
Chelsea (ENG)
Lugano (SUI)
Larne (NIR)
Home
Heidenheim (GER)
Omonoia (CYP)
Petrocub (MDA)
Away
Copenhagen (DEN)
Cercle Brugge (BEL)
Dinamo-Minsk (BLR)
Home
Chelsea (ENG)
Olimpija Ljubljana (SVN)
St. Gallen (SUI)
Away
Başakşehir (TUR)
Hearts (SCO)
Pafos (CYP)
Home
Molde (NOR)
Olimpija Ljubljana (SVN)
Dinamo-Minsk (BLR)
Away
Real Betis (ESP)
Lugano (SUI)
Panathinaikos (GRE)
Home
Molde (NOR)
Olimpija Ljubljana (SVN)
Petrocub (MDA)
Away
Copenhagen (DEN)
Mladá Boleslav (CZE)
Celje (SVN)
Home
Gent (BEL)
Shamrock Rovers (IRL)
St. Gallen (SUI)
Away
Molde (NOR)
Olimpija Ljubljana (SVN)
Dinamo-Minsk (BLR)
Home
Djurgården (SWE)
Cercle Brugge (BEL)
Víkingur (ISL)
Away
Fiorentina (ITA)
Olimpija Ljubljana (SVN)
Borac (BIH)
Home
Real Betis (ESP)
Lugano (SUI)
Dinamo-Minsk (BLR)
Away
Djurgården (SWE)
Omonoia (CYP)
TSC (SRB)
Home
Gent (BEL)
HJK Helsinki (FIN)
Pafos (CYP)
Away
Legia Warszawa (POL)
Mladá Boleslav (CZE)
TSC (SRB)
Home
Real Betis (ESP)
Lugano (SUI)
Jagiellonia Białystok (POL)
Away
Molde (NOR)
Vitória SC (POR)
Noah (ARM)
Home
APOEL (CYP)
Mladá Boleslav (CZE)
Larne (NIR)
Away
Gent (BEL)
HJK Helsinki (FIN)
Jagiellonia Białystok (POL)
Home
APOEL (CYP)
Mladá Boleslav (CZE)
Víkingur (ISL)
Away
Chelsea (ENG)
SK Rapid (AUT)
TSC (SRB)
Home
LASK (AUT)
Cercle Brugge (BEL)
Larne (NIR)
Away
Heidenheim (GER)
HJK Helsinki (FIN)
Jagiellonia Białystok (POL)
Home
Legia Warszawa (POL)
SK Rapid (AUT)
Víkingur (ISL)
Away
Gent (BEL)
Hearts (SCO)
Borac (BIH)
Home
Heidenheim (GER)
Astana (KAZ)
Celje (SVN)
Away
Fiorentina (ITA)
Lugano (SUI)
Petrocub (MDA)
Home
Chelsea (ENG)
HJK Helsinki (FIN)
Dinamo-Minsk (BLR)
Away
Djurgården (SWE)
The New Saints (WAL)
Borac (BIH)
Home
Real Betis (ESP)
SK Rapid (AUT)
Pafos (CYP)
Away
Başakşehir (TUR)
Hearts (SCO)
Jagiellonia Białystok (POL)
Home
Copenhagen (DEN)
HJK Helsinki (FIN)
Celje (SVN)
Away
Legia Warszawa (POL)
Mladá Boleslav (CZE)
Petrocub (MDA)
Home
APOEL (CYP)
The New Saints (WAL)
Borac (BIH)
Away
Chelsea (ENG)
SK Rapid (AUT)
Larne (NIR)
Home
Copenhagen (DEN)
Shamrock Rovers (IRL)
Noah (ARM)
Away
Başakşehir (TUR)
Omonoia (CYP)
Petrocub (MDA)
Home
Fiorentina (ITA)
Vitória SC (POR)
TSC (SRB)
Away
Heidenheim (GER)
Cercle Brugge (BEL)
Larne (NIR)
Home
Djurgården (SWE)
Astana (KAZ)
Panathinaikos (GRE)
Away
Fiorentina (ITA)
Shamrock Rovers (IRL)
Celje (SVN)
Home
Legia Warszawa (POL)
Lugano (SUI)
Noah (ARM)
Away
Gent (BEL)
Astana (KAZ)
St. Gallen (SUI)
Home
Djurgården (SWE)
Cercle Brugge (BEL)
Borac (BIH)
Away
LASK (AUT)
Omonoia (CYP)
Noah (ARM)
Home
Fiorentina (ITA)
Mladá Boleslav (CZE)
Celje (SVN)
Away
Djurgården (SWE)
Astana (KAZ)
St. Gallen (SUI)
When are the Conference League league phase matches?
Matchday 1: 3 October 2024
Matchday 2: 24 October 2024
Matchday 3: 7 November 2024
Matchday 4: 28 November 2024
Matchday 5: 12 December 2024
Matchday 6: 19 December 2024
Knockout round play-off draw: 20 December 2024 (tbc)
Round of 16, quarter-final, semi-final draw: 21 February 2025
How did the draw work?
To determine the six different opponents, teams were seeded in six pots based on their individual club coefficient at the beginning of the season. Each team was then drawn against one opponent from each pot. Pot 1 and 2, Pot 3 and 4 and Pot 5 and 6 are paired so that one match is at home and one away. Therefore, a total of three games will be played at home and three away.
In the league phase teams cannot face opponents from their country and could be drawn against a maximum of two sides from the same country.
Where is the 2025 Conference League final?
The 2024/25 UEFA Conference League final will take place at Stadion Wrocław in Wroclaw, Poland on Wednesday 28 May.