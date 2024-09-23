All you need to know about Predict Six!

Predict Six, presented by Betano, is the game where you could be in the running for some fantastic prizes if you can successfully predict the scorelines of six UEFA Conference League games in a matchday.

Here's everything you need to know about how the game works, deadlines, the scoring system and league set-up.

How it works

Each matchday, you can predict the scoreline and first team to score for six matches. The six matches are pre-selected – and every team will feature at some point during the league phase. Play your 2x booster on one match to double your score for that match.

Deadlines

You can change your predictions at any time until the match in question kicks off. Once the match kicks off, your predictions will be locked – and your points will be updated as match events happen.

Scoring system

For each match, you have several ways to score points:

Correct result

• Correctly predict the winner or correctly predict a draw: +3 points

*The result is determined at the end of open play, i.e. after 90 minutes, or after 120 minutes if the match goes to extra time. Matches decided by penalty shoot-outs count as a draw.

Correct score

• Correctly predict the number of home team goals: +2 points

• Correctly predict the number of away team goals: +2 points

• Correctly predict the goal difference between the two teams: +3 points

*Goals scored in penalty shoot-outs do not count.

First goal

• Correctly predict the first team to score: +2 points

*Goals scored in penalty shoot-outs do not count.

Underdog bonus

• Correctly predict a scoreline that less than 10% of other players have predicted: +5 points

Boosters

Each matchday, you can use your booster on one match to score big.

• During the league phase: 2x booster

Leagues

Leagues let you compete with your friends, family and colleagues – as well as other players from around the world.

Private leagues

In private leagues you can play against your friends, family or colleagues. Create a league and share the unique code with anyone you want to play against. There's no limit on the number of private leagues you can join, but you can create a maximum of 100 leagues.

Public leagues

You'll automatically be included in the global leaderboard, along with everyone else in the world who's playing Predict Six. Depending on the settings you've enabled within your UEFA profile, you'll also be automatically added to a public league with other people from the same country as you. In addition, you'll also be able to select your favourite team and join a public league with other people who support the same team as you.

Prizes

There are three great prizes on offer this season:

• First prize: Two tickets to next season's Conference League final.

Finish the season on top of the world leaderboard and you'll win a trip for two to Leipzig for the 2025/26 Conference League final, flights and accommodation included.

• Second prize: A team jersey & EA FC 25.

End the season in second spot on the world leaderboard and you'll win a team shirt. You can take your pick from any team participating in a UEFA competition. Plus, you'll win a copy of EA Sports FC 25 for the PC.

• Third prize: An official match ball.

Complete the campaign in third place on the world leaderboard and you'll win a ball specially designed for this season's Conference League. Plus, you'll win a copy of Football Manager 25 for PC.

Play Predict Six now!