Conference League Matchday 1: What to look out for

Chelsea are at home for their opening league phase game in the new-look UEFA Conference League, with Real Betis and Fiorentina among the sides competing for a place in the final in Wroclaw.

All kick-off times 21:00 CET unless stated

Wednesday 2 October

İstanbul Başakşehir vs Rapid Wien (16:30)

Vitória SC vs Celje (16:30)

Thursday 3 October

Heidenheim vs Olimpija Ljubljana (18:45)

Cercle Brugge vs St. Gallen (18:45)

Astana vs TSC (18:45)

Dinamo-Minsk vs Hearts (18:45)

Noah vs Mladá Boleslav (18:45)

Legia Warszawa vs Real Betis (18:45)

Molde vs Larne (18:45)

Omonoia vs Víkingur Reykjavík (18:45)

Fiorentina vs The New Saints

Chelsea vs Gent

Copenhagen vs Jagiellonia Białystok

Lugano vs HJK Helsinki

Petrocub vs Pafos

Borac vs Panathinaikos

LASK vs Djurgården

Shamrock Rovers vs APOEL

Headline games

The Blues have twice won the Champions League, Europa League, UEFA Cup Winners' Cup and Super Cup, but are on the hunt for something new in their maiden Conference League campaign. That quest begins in earnest against a Gent side whose squad includes two English players: Max Dean and Archie Brown, who was linked with a move to Chelsea in the summer. "Playing football at Stamford Bridge is always special," said Gent boss Wouter Vrancken. With Chelsea getting used to working under new coach Enzo Maresca, Gent may not be entirely overawed.

Key stat

Chelsea have lost just two of their last 12 European home games, both against Real Madrid.

Jadon Sancho and Christopher Nkunku (right) celebrate a Chelsea goal Chelsea FC via Getty Images

This season's Conference League final is being held in Wroclaw, Poland, giving the group stage's Polish contenders Legia and Jagiellonia Białystok an extra incentive to raise their game, but the Warsaw side's new Portuguese boss Gonçalo Feio has a tough task first up. He may be able to draw on some ideas from Spanish striker Marc Gual, who started his career in the reserve side of Betis's city rivals Sevilla. However, Manuel Pellegrini's side will be eager to live up to their billing as one of the pre-tournament favourites.

Key stat

Legia are without a win in four home games against Spanish sides (D2 L2), since a 2-1 European Cup defeat of Atlético de Madrid in March 1971.

Legia celebrate a goal during qualifying Getty Images

Voyage of discovery

Larne

Domestic champions for the last two seasons, Larne have become the first club from Northern Ireland to make a UEFA group stage and head to Norway for their opener. From a port town 30km from Belfast (the club are occasionally nicknamed the Harbour Rats), Larne have been transformed under manager Tiernan Lynch. "This is not a pipe dream anymore," Lynch said after his side beat Lincoln Red Imps to confirm their group stage place. "They are the best group of players you'll ever want to work with. Everything they do, they never give up."

Larne ready to enjoy Conference League experience

One to watch

Gonçalo Gregório (Noah)

The second Armenian side to make it to a UEFA group stage, Yerevan-based Noah have been grateful to Portuguese forward 'Greg'. The 29-year-old joined the club this summer, saying: "I'm here to win everything. We want to take Noah to the next level." He duly scored six goals in qualifying – all of them in home ties. The Lisbon-born son of former Belenenses defender Rui Grégorio, Gonçalo played youth team football with Estoril Praia and Belenenses and won league titles in Portugal's third and second tiers before venturing abroad to Poland and then Romania.

