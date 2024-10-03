2024/25 Conference League top scorer: Denkey sets punishing pace

Cercle Brugge's Kevin Denkey is setting the pace for goalscorers in the UEFA Conference League after hitting a hat-trick on Matchday 1, also providing two assists.

Four other players scored twice in their opening fixtures, but no player other than Denkey was involved in more than two goals.

Top scorers in 2024/25 Conference League

3 Kevin Denkey (Cercle Brugge)

2 João Correia (Pafos)

2 Andronikos Kakoulli (Omonoia)

2 Gary Magnée (Cercle Brugge)

2 Louis Schaub (SK Rapid)﻿

Most assists in 2024/25 Conference League

2 Kevin Denkey (Cercle Brugge)﻿

2 Charalampos Charalampous (Omonoia)

Most goals and assists combined in 2024/25 Conference League

5 Kevin Denkey (Cercle Brugge)﻿

2 João Correia (Pafos)

2 Gustavo Da Silva Cunha (Vitória SC)

2 Andronikos Kakoulli (Omonoia)

2 Gary Magnée (Cercle Brugge)

2 Alan Minda (Cercle Brugge)

2 Virgile Pinson (Noah)

2 Afimico Pululu (Jagiellonia)

2 Louis Schaub (SK Rapid)﻿

2 Renato Veiga (Chelsea)

2 Charalampos Charalampous (Omonoia)

Hat-tricks in the 2024/25 Conference League

Kevin Denkey (Cercle Brugge 6-2 St. Gallen)﻿

Conference League top scorers by season (group stage to final)

2023/24 Ayoub El Kaabi (Olympiacos) – 11

2022/23 Zeki Amdouni (Basel), Arthur Cabral (Fiorentina) – 7

2021/22 Cyriel Dessers (Feyenoord) – 10