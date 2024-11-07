UEFA Conference League Live football scores & stats
Get
UEFA.com works better on other browsers
For the best possible experience, we recommend using Chrome, Firefox or Microsoft Edge.

2024/25 Conference League top scorers: João Félix, Christopher Nkunku, Afimico Pululu

Thursday, November 7, 2024

Chelsea pair João Félix and Christopher Nkunku share top spot in the Conference League scorer rankings with Jagiellonia's Afimico Pululu.

Christopher Nkunku and João Félix celebrate for Chelsea in the UEFA Conference League
Christopher Nkunku and João Félix celebrate for Chelsea in the UEFA Conference League Visionhaus/Getty Images

Chelsea pair João Félix and Christopher Nkunku are the four-goal leading scorers in the UEFA Conference League after three matchdays, alongside Jagiellonia's Afimico Pululu.

João Félix and Christopher Nkunku both struck doubles as free-scoring Chelsea claimed a competition record with a 8-0 win against Noah on matchday 3. Nkunku has registered in all three Chelsea wins, a feat matched by France forward Pululu for Polish side Jagiellonia.

There are three players one goal adrift on three apiece: Fiorentina's Jonathan Ikoné, Legia Warszawa's Luquinhas and Kevin Denkey, scorer of the 2024/25 Conference League's only hat-trick to date.

Top scorers in 2024/25 Conference League

2024/25 Conference League top scorers
4 João Félix (Chelsea)
4 Christopher Nkunku (Chelsea)
4 Afimico Pululu (Jagiellonia)
3 Kevin Denkey (Cercle Brugge)
3 Jonathan Ikoné (Fiorentina)
3 Luquinhas (Legia Warszawa)

Kevin Denkey's three goals

Most assists in 2024/25 Conference League

3 Kevin Denkey (Cercle Brugge)﻿
3 Enzo Fernández (Chelsea)
3 Mykhailo Mudryk (Chelsea)
3 Rúben Vinagre (Legia Warszawa)

Most goals and assists combined in 2024/25 Conference League

6 Kevin Denkey (Cercle Brugge)﻿
5 Mykhailo Mudryk (Chelsea)
5 Afimico Pululu (Jagiellonia)
5 Christopher Nkunku (Chelsea)

Hat-tricks in the 2024/25 Conference League

Kevin Denkey (Cercle Brugge 6-2 St. Gallen)﻿

Conference League top scorers by season (group stage to final)

2023/24 Ayoub El Kaabi (Olympiacos) – 11
2022/23 Zeki Amdouni (Basel), Arthur Cabral (Fiorentina) – 7
2021/22 Cyriel Dessers (Feyenoord) – 10

© 1998-2024 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Thursday, November 7, 2024

Selected for you

All-time top scorers
Live 07/11/2024

All-time top scorers

Take a look at the UEFA Conference League's leading goalscorers.