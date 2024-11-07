2024/25 Conference League top scorers: João Félix, Christopher Nkunku, Afimico Pululu

Chelsea pair João Félix and Christopher Nkunku are the four-goal leading scorers in the UEFA Conference League after three matchdays, alongside Jagiellonia's Afimico Pululu.

João Félix and Christopher Nkunku both struck doubles as free-scoring Chelsea claimed a competition record with a 8-0 win against Noah on matchday 3. Nkunku has registered in all three Chelsea wins, a feat matched by France forward Pululu for Polish side Jagiellonia.

There are three players one goal adrift on three apiece: Fiorentina's Jonathan Ikoné, Legia Warszawa's Luquinhas and Kevin Denkey, scorer of the 2024/25 Conference League's only hat-trick to date.

Top scorers in 2024/25 Conference League

4 João Félix (Chelsea)

4 Christopher Nkunku (Chelsea)

4 Afimico Pululu (Jagiellonia)

3 Kevin Denkey (Cercle Brugge)

3 Jonathan Ikoné (Fiorentina)

3 Luquinhas (Legia Warszawa)



Kevin Denkey's three goals

Most assists in 2024/25 Conference League

3 Kevin Denkey (Cercle Brugge)﻿

3 Enzo Fernández (Chelsea)

3 Mykhailo Mudryk (Chelsea)

3 Rúben Vinagre (Legia Warszawa)

Most goals and assists combined in 2024/25 Conference League

6 Kevin Denkey (Cercle Brugge)﻿

5 Mykhailo Mudryk (Chelsea)

5 Afimico Pululu (Jagiellonia)

5 Christopher Nkunku (Chelsea)

Hat-tricks in the 2024/25 Conference League

Kevin Denkey (Cercle Brugge 6-2 St. Gallen)﻿

Conference League top scorers by season (group stage to final)

2023/24 Ayoub El Kaabi (Olympiacos) – 11

2022/23 Zeki Amdouni (Basel), Arthur Cabral (Fiorentina) – 7

2021/22 Cyriel Dessers (Feyenoord) – 10