Conference League round-up: Chelsea and Fiorentina open with wins
Thursday, October 3, 2024
Chelsea overwhelmed Gent and Fiorentina got the better of The New Saints on the opening night of the new-look UEFA Conference League.
Chelsea kicked off with a win and two-time finalists Fiorentina eclipsed The New Saints as the league phase of the UEFA Conference League got under way.
UEFA.com rounds up the Matchday 1 action.
Matchday 1 results
Wednesday 2 October
İstanbul Başakşehir 1-2 Rapid Wien
Vitória SC 3-1 Celje
Thursday 3 October
Heidenheim 2-1 Olimpija Ljubljana
Cercle Brugge 6-2 St. Gallen
Astana 1-0 TSC
Dinamo-Minsk 1-2 Hearts
Noah 2-0 Mladá Boleslav
Legia Warszawa 1-0 Real Betis
Molde 3-0 Larne
Omonoia 4-0 Víkingur Reykjavík
Fiorentina 2-0 The New Saints
Chelsea 4-2 Gent
Copenhagen 1-2 Jagiellonia Białystok
Lugano 3-0 HJK Helsinki
Petrocub 1-4 Pafos
Borac 1-1 Panathinaikos
LASK 2-2 Djurgården
Shamrock Rovers 1-1 APOEL
Chelsea made it 12 European home group and league phase matches unbeaten, Renato Veiga heading their opener before Pedro Neto's fierce finish. Tsuyoshi Watanabe's effort gave Gent hope but Christopher Nkunku and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall struck to make sure of a Blues win before Omri Gandelman's fine finish for the visitors.
Fiorentina 2-0 The New Saints
Welsh champions The New Saints held out for 65 minutes in their first UEFA league phase appearance before Fiorentina's pressure finally told. Yacine Adli curled in from the edge of the area before substitute Moise Kean smashed in the second to get the two-time Conference League finalists off to a winning start.
Heidenheim 2-1 Olimpija Ljubljana
Adrian Beck wrote his name into Heidenheim history, beating a defender before scoring the Bundesliga side's first European goal after six minutes. Alejandro Blanco headed the Slovenian side level but 18-year-old Bayern München loanee Paul Wanner hit a late winner, tidying up after his penalty was parried by Matevž Vidovšek.
Best of the rest
- Legia Warszawa will take heart from a 1-0 win against Real Betis, while Omonoia extended their winning home run in UEFA competitions to six games with a 4-0 defeat of Iceland's Víkingur. A 4-1 away win for Pafos made it a night of double celebrations in Cyprus.
- Cercle Brugge forward Kevin Denkey ends Matchday 1 as the Conference League's top scorer after the Togo international hit a hat-trick in his side's 6-2 win at home against Swiss side St. Gallen. He also provided two assists, meaning he was involved in five goals altogether.
- The league phase started on Wednesday, with the first goal of the new-look competition scored by Vitória SC's Samu seven minutes into a 3-1 win against Celje. Oddly, the first goal of Matchday 1 of the Europa League was also scored by a Samu: the one that plays for Porto.
Matchday 2 fixtures (24 October)
18:45 CET kick-offs
APOEL vs Borac
Djurgården vs Vitória SC
St. Gallen vs Fiorentina
Hearts vs Omonoia
Jagiellonia Białystok vs Petrocub
Gent vs Molde
Larne vs Shamrock Rovers
Celje vs İstanbul Başakşehir
Panathinaikos vs Chelsea
Rapid Wien vs Noah
21:00 CET kick-offs
Mladá Boleslav vs Lugano
TSC vs Legia Warszawa
HJK Helsinki vs Dinamo-Minsk
Olimpija Ljubljana vs LASK
Pafos vs Heidenheim
Real Betis vs Copenhagen
The New Saints vs Astana
Víkingur Reykjavík vs Cercle Brugge