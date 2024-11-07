Conference League round-up: Chelsea score eight, APOEL stun Fiorentina
Thursday, November 7, 2024
Chelsea steamed to a record-breaking 8-0 win while Fiorentina fell to defeat in Cyprus on UEFA Conference League Matchday 3.
Chelsea recorded the largest victory in Conference League history as they put eight unanswered goals past Noah at Stamford Bridge. Elsewhere, Real Betis and APOEL claimed their first wins of the campaign.
Matchday 3 results
Petrocub 0-3 Rapid Wien
TSC 4-1 Lugano
HJK Helsinki 0-2 Olimpija Ljubljana
Gent 1-0 Omonoia
Legia Warszawa 4-0 Dinamo-Minsk
Pafos 1-0 Astana
Shamrock Rovers 2-1 The New Saints
Víkingur Reykjavík 2-0 Borac
APOEL 2-1 Fiorentina
Chelsea 8-0 Noah
Djurgården 2-1 Panathinaikos
Copenhagen 2-2 İstanbul Başakşehir
Hearts 0-2 Heidenheim
Jagiellonia Białystok 3-0 Molde
Larne 1-2 St. Gallen
LASK 0-0 Cercle Brugge
Real Betis 2-1 Celje
Vitória SC 2-1 Mladá Boleslav
Chelsea 8-0 Noah
Ruthless Chelsea hit six goals in 30 first-half minutes on the way to a record-breaking Conference League win against Armenian side Noah. Defenders Tosin Adarabioyo and Axel Disasi headed in either side of Marc Guiu's first goal for the club, before João Félix struck twice and Mykhailo Mudryk found the top-right corner with a sumptuous curling shot. Christopher Nkunku added a further two after the break, including a powerful penalty as Chelsea went top of the table.
APOEL 2-1 Fiorentina
First-half strikes from Anastasios Donis and David Abagna powered APOEL to their first ever Conference League win as Fiorentina suffered their first setback of the league phase. Donis completed a skilful dribble before netting from close range in the 37th minute and Abagna added a second shortly before half-time. Jonathan Ikoné pulled one back for the visitors after the interval, but their hosts in Nicosia held firm for a historic win.
Real Betis 2-1 Celje
Juanmi scored in the final seconds as Real Betis stole a narrow win over Celje at the Estadio Benito Villamarín. Natan headed in for the hosts with a quarter of an hour left, but the Slovenian side fought back to equalise through Juanjo Nieto. With their winless run seemingly set to continue, a moment of Juanmi brilliance rescued Betis. The 31-year-old forward burst clear in stoppage time, beating Lovro Štubljar with a delightful chipped finish.
Best of the rest
- Legia Warszawa kept a third consecutive clean sheet as they extended their 100% record with a 4-0 win over Dinamo-Minsk – they are the only side yet to have conceded in the competition.
- TSC earned their first ever UEFA Conference League win with a 4-1 home victory over Lugano, ending the visitors' 100% record in the league phase.
- Víkingur R. claimed another home win, defeating Borac 2-0, after becoming the first Icelandic team to win a league or group phase game in a men's European competition on Matchday 2.
Matchday 4 fixtures (27 and 28 November)
All kick-off times CET
27 November
İstanbul Başakşehir vs Petrocub (16:30)
28 November
Astana vs Vitória SC (16:30)
Heidenheim vs Chelsea (18:45)
Cercle Brugge vs Hearts (18:45)
Dinamo-Minsk vs Copenhagen (18:45)
Noah vs Víkingur Reykjavík (18:45)
St. Gallen vs TSC (18:45)
Borac vs LASK (18:45)
Molde vs APOEL (18:45)
Celje vs Jagiellonia Białystok (18:45)
Panathinaikos vs HJK Helsinki (18:45)
The New Saints vs Djurgården (18:45)
Fiorentina vs Pafos (21:00)
Lugano vs Gent (21:00)
Mladá Boleslav vs Real Betis (21:00)
Olimpija Ljubljana vs Larne (21:00)
Omonoia vs Legia Warszawa (21:00)
Rapid Wien vs Shamrock Rovers (21:00)