Conference League round-up: Chelsea score eight, APOEL stun Fiorentina

Chelsea recorded the largest victory in Conference League history as they put eight unanswered goals past Noah at Stamford Bridge. Elsewhere, Real Betis and APOEL claimed their first wins of the campaign.

UEFA.com rounds up the Matchday 3 action.

Ruthless Chelsea hit six goals in 30 first-half minutes on the way to a record-breaking Conference League win against Armenian side Noah. Defenders Tosin Adarabioyo and Axel Disasi headed in either side of Marc Guiu's first goal for the club, before João Félix struck twice and Mykhailo Mudryk found the top-right corner with a sumptuous curling shot. Christopher Nkunku added a further two after the break, including a powerful penalty as Chelsea went top of the table.

First-half strikes from Anastasios Donis and David Abagna powered APOEL to their first ever Conference League win as Fiorentina suffered their first setback of the league phase. Donis completed a skilful dribble before netting from close range in the 37th minute and Abagna added a second shortly before half-time. Jonathan Ikoné pulled one back for the visitors after the interval, but their hosts in Nicosia held firm for a historic win.

Juanmi scored in the final seconds as Real Betis stole a narrow win over Celje at the Estadio Benito Villamarín. Natan headed in for the hosts with a quarter of an hour left, but the Slovenian side fought back to equalise through Juanjo Nieto. With their winless run seemingly set to continue, a moment of Juanmi brilliance rescued Betis. The 31-year-old forward burst clear in stoppage time, beating Lovro Štubljar with a delightful chipped finish.

Best of the rest