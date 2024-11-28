UEFA Conference League Live football scores & stats
Get
Conference League round-up: Chelsea retain top spot, Fiorentina bounce back

Thursday, November 28, 2024

Chelsea earned a 2-0 win at Heidenheim and Fiorentina defeated Pafos 3-2 on UEFA Conference League Matchday 4.

Mykhailo Mudryk looks on during Chelsea's Conference League victory over Heidenheim Chelsea FC via Getty Images

Chelsea remain top of the league phase table after two second-half goals powered them to victory in Heidenheim, while Fiorentina edged Pafos in Florence.

UEFA.com rounds up the Matchday 4 action.

Matchday 4 results

İstanbul Başakşehir 1-1 Petrocub 
Astana 1-1 Vitória SC
Heidenheim 0-2 Chelsea
Cercle Brugge 2-0 Hearts
Dinamo-Minsk 1-2 Copenhagen
Noah 0-0 Víkingur Reykjavík
St. Gallen 2-2 TSC
Borac 2-1 LASK
Molde 0-1 APOEL
Celje 3-3 Jagiellonia Białystok
Panathinaikos 1-0 HJK Helsinki
The New Saints 0-1 Djurgården
Fiorentina 3-2 Pafos
Lugano 2-0 Gent
Mladá Boleslav 2-1 Real Betis
Olimpija Ljubljana 1-0 Larne
Omonoia 0-3 Legia Warszawa
Rapid Wien 1-1 Shamrock Rovers

Heidenheim 0-2 Chelsea

Emphatic finishes from Christopher Nkunku and Mykhailo Mudryk kept Chelsea top of the Conference League standings, halting Heidenheim's perfect start in the process.

Former Leipzig forward Nkunku powered in from close range early in the second half after expertly controlling Jadon Sancho's cross. Heidenheim went in search of an equaliser, but were denied by Filip Jørgensen's smart double stop, before Mudryk doubled the lead with a crisp late strike after collecting Sancho's cut-back. Chelsea were then reduced to ten men following Cesare Casadei's second yellow in added time, but held on to win.

Fiorentina 3-2 Pafos

Fiorentina got back to winning ways in the Conference League with a 3-2 victory over Pafos. Christian Kouamé scrambled home the only goal of the first half and David Goldar’s own goal doubled the Italian side's lead after the break. Brazilian forward Jairo briefly brought Pafos within one, but Lucas Martínez Quarta headed in Fiorentina’s third soon after. Jajá pulled another goal back for the Cypriot side late on, but they were unable to find the leveller.

Mladá Boleslav 2-1 Real Betis

Czechian side Mladá Boleslav earned their first ever Conference League points as they came from behind to beat Real Betis at the City Stadium. Giovani Lo Celso's curling free-kick gave Betis the lead in the 17th minute, but the hosts scored twice in quick succession after the break to complete a second half turnaround. Matyáš Vojta converted from close range at the end of a sweeping team move in the 51st minute, before Patrik Vydra converted a scrappy second after a chaotic corner three minutes later.

Manuel Pellegrini's side pushed for an equaliser, but their comeback hopes were dented when Lo Celso, who had come close on the half-volley minutes earlier, was shown a red card in the 89th minute.

Best of the rest

Matchday 5 fixtures (12 December)

All kick-off times CET

Víkingur Reykjavík vs Djurgården (14:00)
Astana vs Chelsea (16:30)
Fiorentina vs LASK (18:45)
Copenhagen vs Hearts (18:45)
Dinamo-Minsk vs Larne (18:45)
Noah vs APOEL (18:45)
Petrocub vs Real Betis (18:45)
HJK Helsinki vs Molde (18:45)
İstanbul Başakşehir vs Heidenheim (18:45)
Legia Warszawa vs Lugano (18:45)
Olimpija Ljubljana vs Cercle Brugge (18:45)
St. Gallen vs Vitória SC (21:00)
Mladá Boleslav vs Jagiellonia Białystok (21:00)
Gent vs TSC (21:00)
Omonoia vs Rapid Wien (21:00)
Pafos vs Celje (21:00)
Shamrock Rovers vs Borac (21:00)
The New Saints vs Panathinaikos (21:00)

