Conference League highlights and round-up: Chelsea sure of knockout place, Fiorentina bounce back

Thursday, November 28, 2024

Chelsea are one of five sides sure of a place in the round of 16 or the knockout phase play-offs while Fiorentina defeated Pafos 3-2 on UEFA Conference League Matchday 4.

Mykhailo Mudryk looks on during Chelsea's Conference League victory over Heidenheim Chelsea FC via Getty Images

Chelsea, Legia Warszawa, Jagiellonia, SK Rapid and Vitória SC have confirmed their places in the round of 16 or the knockout phase play-offs, while Fiorentina edged Pafos in Florence.

UEFA.com rounds up the Matchday 4 action.

Matchday 4 results

İstanbul Başakşehir 1-1 Petrocub 
Astana 1-1 Vitória SC
Heidenheim 0-2 Chelsea
Cercle Brugge 2-0 Hearts
Dinamo-Minsk 1-2 Copenhagen
Noah 0-0 Víkingur Reykjavík
St. Gallen 2-2 TSC
Borac 2-1 LASK
Molde 0-1 APOEL
Celje 3-3 Jagiellonia Białystok
Panathinaikos 1-0 HJK Helsinki
The New Saints 0-1 Djurgården
Fiorentina 3-2 Pafos
Lugano 2-0 Gent
Mladá Boleslav 2-1 Real Betis
Olimpija Ljubljana 1-0 Larne
Omonoia 0-3 Legia Warszawa
Rapid Wien 1-1 Shamrock Rovers

Heidenheim 0-2 Chelsea

Emphatic finishes from Christopher Nkunku and Mykhailo Mudryk kept Chelsea top of the Conference League standings, halting Heidenheim's perfect start in the process.

Former Leipzig forward Nkunku powered in from close range early in the second half after expertly controlling Jadon Sancho's cross. Heidenheim went in search of an equaliser, but were denied by Filip Jørgensen's smart double stop, before Mudryk doubled the lead with a crisp late strike after collecting Sancho's cut-back. Chelsea were then reduced to ten men following Cesare Casadei's second yellow in added time, but held on to win.

Highlights: Heidenheim 0-2 Chelsea

Fiorentina 3-2 Pafos

Fiorentina got back to winning ways in the Conference League with a 3-2 victory over Pafos. Christian Kouamé scrambled home the only goal of the first half and David Goldar’s own goal doubled the Italian side's lead after the break. Brazilian forward Jairo briefly brought Pafos within one, but Lucas Martínez Quarta headed in Fiorentina’s third soon after. Jajá pulled another goal back for the Cypriot side late on, but they were unable to find the leveller.

Highlights: Fiorentina 3-2 Pafos

Mladá Boleslav 2-1 Real Betis

Czech side Mladá Boleslav earned their first ever Conference League points as they came from behind to beat Real Betis at the City Stadium. Giovani Lo Celso's curling free-kick gave Betis the lead in the 17th minute, but the hosts scored twice in quick succession after the break to complete a second half turnaround. Matyáš Vojta converted from close range at the end of a sweeping team move in the 51st minute, before Patrik Vydra converted a scrappy second after a chaotic corner three minutes later.

Manuel Pellegrini's side pushed for an equaliser, but their comeback hopes were dented when Lo Celso, who had come close on the half-volley minutes earlier, was shown a red card in the 89th minute.

Highlights: Mladá Boleslav 2-1 Real Betis

Best of the rest

  • Legia Warszawa joined Chelsea as the only side to take four wins from four by beating Omonoia 3-0. The Polish side are the only outfit yet to concede in the competition, and similarly confirmed their place in either the round of 16 or knockout round play-offs
  • Jagiellonia's 100% record ended as they played out a thrilling 3-3 draw with Celje, though Afimico Pululu netted to retain his status as the competition's joint top scorer, and a point was enough to guarantee them Conference League football beyond Matchday 6.
  • SK Rapid and Vitória SC moved on to ten points to join the band of clubs who can start preparing for more Conference League action in 2025, while APOEL earned their second consecutive win and moved into 13th on the ladder after triumphing 1-0 at Molde.

Matchday 5 fixtures (12 December)

All kick-off times CET

Víkingur Reykjavík vs Djurgården (14:00)
Astana vs Chelsea (16:30)
Fiorentina vs LASK (18:45)
Copenhagen vs Hearts (18:45)
Dinamo-Minsk vs Larne (18:45)
Noah vs APOEL (18:45)
Petrocub vs Real Betis (18:45)
HJK Helsinki vs Molde (18:45)
İstanbul Başakşehir vs Heidenheim (18:45)
Legia Warszawa vs Lugano (18:45)
Olimpija Ljubljana vs Cercle Brugge (18:45)
St. Gallen vs Vitória SC (21:00)
Mladá Boleslav vs Jagiellonia Białystok (21:00)
Gent vs TSC (21:00)
Omonoia vs Rapid Wien (21:00)
Pafos vs Celje (21:00)
Shamrock Rovers vs Borac (21:00)
The New Saints vs Panathinaikos (21:00)

