Conference League bracket predictor: All you need to know

How to play UEFA Conference League bracket predictor

In our bracket predictor, you can plot out how the Conference League will unfold by guessing which teams will go through each remaining knockout round.

Score points for correct predictions – or just play around with how the tournament might shape up!

Pick your bracket

How does it work?

From the round of 16 onwards, predict the winner of each match all the way to the final – and crown your overall Conference League winners!

You can download your predictions as a shareable image to lay down the challenge to your friends.

Bear in mind that to save and track your predictions – and play against your friends – you’ll need to log in or sign up.

How can I score points?

Bracket predictor is all about picking the team that goes through to the next round.

For each knockout match, you have to predict which team will progress, starting with the round of 16. You’ll get three points every time you correctly predict the team that goes through, regardless of their opponent.

What prizes are on offer?

Anyone who makes their predictions before the round of 16 kicks off on 6 March will be entered into a Final raffle. One lucky winner will scoop the top prize of two tickets for the 2025 final in Wrocław along with flights and accommodation, while runners-up can claim a jersey of their choice and an official match ball is on offer for third place.

In addition, whoever manages to create the perfect bracket (or whoever tops the leaderboard come the end of the season) will win two tickets for the 2026 final in Leipzig along with flights and accommodation.

Do I have to pay to play?

No! The game is completely free of charge. However, if you want to save and track your score, you’ll need to log in or sign up.

What happens if I miss the deadline?

If you start playing once the round of 16 has kicked off, you can still save your predictions – you just won’t be able to score any points.

*This game is not sponsored, endorsed, administered by, or associated with Apple Inc. or its subsidiaries or affiliates.