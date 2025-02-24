2025/26 Conference League: Format, dates, draws, final

The fifth season of the UEFA Conference League will be contested in 2025/26. After a successful debut, the new format returns for its second season on 10 July and runs until the final in Leipzig on 27 May 2026.

Please note that dates are subject to change.



How does 2025/26 Conference League qualifying work?

The stage at which teams enter qualifying is based on their association club coefficient rankings. All ties are played over two legs. All 36 teams will enter the league phase via qualifying, with none being directly placed.

When are the 2025/26 Conference League qualifiers?

First qualifying round: 10 & 17 July 2025

Second qualifying round: 24 & 31 July 2025

Third qualifying round: 7 & 14 August 2025

Play-offs: 21 & 28 August 2025

When are the 2025/26 Conference League league phase matches?

Matchday 1: 2 October 2025

Matchday 2: 23 October 2025

Matchday 3: 6 November 2025

Matchday 4: 27 November 2025

Matchday 5: 11 December 2025

Matchday 6: 18 December 2025

When is the 2025/26 Conference League knockout phase?

Knockout phase play-offs: 19 & 26 February 2026

Round of 16: 12 & 19 March 2026

Quarter-finals: 9 & 16 April 2026

Semi-finals: 30 April & 7 May 2026

Final: 27 May 2026 (Leipzig)

When are the 2025/26 Conference League draws?

First qualifying round: 17 June 2025

Second qualifying round: 18 June 2025

Third qualifying round: 21 July 2025

Play-offs: 4 August 2025

League phase: 29 August 2025

Knockout phase play-offs: TBC

Round of 16, quarter-final, semi-final, and final: 27 February 2026

Leipzig's RB Arena will host the 2025/26 Conference League final UEFA via Getty Images

Where is the Conference League final in 2026?

The 2025/26 Conference League final will be played at the RB Arena in Leipzig. The 47,000-capacity stadium staged five games at the 2006 FIFA World Cup and four at UEFA EURO 2024, including the dramatic 1-1 draw between Croatia and Italy in Group B.

As well as the Conference League trophy, the 2025/26 winners also gain a place in the league phase of the 2026/27 Europa League if they have not qualified via their domestic competition.

Highlights: Croatia 1-1 Italy



