European Adventures: Watching Panathinaikos in Athens

Content creator Dominic 'DomFutbol' Short travelled 2,000 miles to deliver the match ball for Panathinaikos's Conference League meeting with Víkingur in the latest edition of European Adventures with Enterprise Rent-A-Car.

Upon arrival in the Greek capital, Dominic took in the world-famous historic sights and enjoyed some sand and sea, before heading to the Olympic Athletic Center of Athens for the decisive second leg of the knockout phase play-offs.

Having safely delivered the match ball to the pitchside plinth in time for kick-off, a beaming Dominic took up his position behind the goal and got up close to the action. He was left open-mouthed as Filip Mladenović levelled the tie before Tetê's last-gasp goal sealed a 2-1 aggregate victory for the Greek outfit.

48 hours in 48 seconds in Athens 🇬🇷



History, culture, and a night under the stadium lights 🤩#UECLadventures | @UKEnterprise pic.twitter.com/hBzcYtbl6Z — UEFA Conference League (@Conf_League) February 24, 2025



