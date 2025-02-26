UEFA Conference League round of 16: What to look out for in the first legs

Chelsea head to Copenhagen, Panathinaikos welcome Fiorentina and Real Betis have Portuguese guests as the UEFA Conference League round of 16 gets under way.

UEFA.com previews all the action ahead of the first legs on Thursday 6 March.

Real Betis boss Manuel Pellegrini was – above all – delighted to have avoided a Chelsea side coached by his friend Enzo Maresca in the round of 16 draw. "I sent him a message telling him that we would see them in the final," he joked. The Spanish club's Guimarães opponents have lost all six of their past UEFA games in Spain, but Pellegrini knows that Luís Freire's side finished second in the league phase, and added: "It will not be easy by any means."

Did you know: Betis beat Vitória SC 1-0 home and away in the 2013/14 Europa League group stage.

Runners-up in the last two editions of the Conference League, Fiorentina take on Panathinaikos for the first time – having lost to the Greens' arch-rivals Olympiacos in last season's final. It took a late goal for Panathinaikos to eliminate Iceland's Víkingur in the knockout phase play-offs but coach Rui Vitória said: "We will get better. It is important to go a long way in this competition."

Did you know: Panathinaikos' record at home against Italian sides is W4 D4 L3; the Viola's record in four games in Greece is W1 D2 L1.

"These are the kinds of moments I want so much for the players," said coach Per Matias Hogmø after a shoot-out success against Shamrock Rovers took Molde to the round of 16. They are up against a side they faced in the knockout phase play-offs last season, winning 3-2 in Norway and then 3-0 in Warsaw. "A lot has changed since then," insisted current Legia boss Gonçalo Feio.

Did you know: Molde assistant coach Pål Arne Johansen may be a useful source of information; he worked at Legia under Henning Berg in 2014/15.

Copenhagen did not exactly get a plum tie in the last 16, facing the side that finished top of the league phase, but forward Magnus Mattsson took some positives. "We are looking forward to playing two super-cool matches," he said. The sides have met four times in the past, the Blues prevailing over two legs in the 1998/99 Cup Winners' Cup second round and the 2010/11 UEFA Champions League round of 16.

Did you know: Chelsea have won all three of their away games in Denmark without conceding.

Cercle Brugge visited Poland for the first time in this season's Conference League play-offs, and beat Wisła Kraków 6-1 – their biggest win in UEFA competition. Boasting the competition's six-goal joint-top scorer Afimico Pululu, Jagiellonia will look to put up sterner resistance, coach Adrian Siemieniec determined "to prepare as best as we can and advance" as he looked ahead to the first leg.

Did you know: The sides finished eighth and ninth in the league phase, level on 11 points, so expect a tight encounter.

Conference League top scorer: Afimico Pululu

The reigning Slovenian champions welcome a Lugano side in contention for a first Swiss title since 1949. Celje drew 1-1 against Lausanne in their only previous home game against Swiss opponents and Lugano boss Mattia Croci-Torti is expecting stern resistance. "They are a very strong side tactically, especially defensively," he said. "They have excellent players, particularly up front."

Did you know: Only Chelsea and Fiorentina have scored more than Albert Riera's Celje in this season's Conference League, with Lithuanian striker Armandas Kučys responsible for five of their 17 in the competition to date.

Reigning Bosnian champions, Borac are hitting the heights in Europe under Mladen Žižović and are hopeful as they face a Rapid side whose form has been shaky of late. Borac will look to make their 400km journey an uncomfortable one. "Let Rapid be the favourites in this double-header, and we will do our best to mess with them," said Borac technical director Zvezdjan Misimović.

Did you know: Rapid last visited Bosnia and Herzegovina in 1974, when they lost 1-0 at Velež in a UEFA Cup second round game

"There is no limit for this team," beamed Pafos' Spanish coach Juan Carlos Carcedo after they beat APOEL in the first-ever all-Cypriot UEFA club competition tie, adding: "We will fight to achieve as much as we can." Pafos are challenging for a first-ever league title, and they represent a tough first task in Europe for new Djurgården boss Jani Honkavaara, who took charge in December after the Swedish side finished fifth in the league phase.

Did you know: Pafos are sure of extending their campaign to a Cypriot record 16 games in the second leg.

