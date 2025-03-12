UEFA Conference League Live football scores & stats
Taste the Action: The flavours of Athens

Wednesday, March 12, 2025

In this piece presented by Just Eat Takeaway.com, Daniyal Khan explores the food scene in Athens.

Having already sampled the delights of Seville, Edinburgh and Bruges, Daniyal Khan takes in the flavours of Athens in the latest episode of Taste the Action, presented by Just Eat Takeaway.com.

"Whether you're into the classics, or something more contemporary, Athens has a lot to offer," says Khan, who begins his culinary adventure with chicken gyros, served with a side of tzatziki. "A perfect bite to eat when you're exploring the city," he concludes.

Moussaka is sampled next, a "flavour odyssey" in itself as Khan describes it, before the journey ends with the sweet taste of a portokalopita pastry.

Be on the lookout for more Taste The Action pieces with Just Eat Takeaway.com as the Conference League progresses.

