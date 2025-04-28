Taste the Action: The flavours of Florence

Florence is the next stop for Daniyal Khan in the latest episode of Taste the Action, presented by Just Eat Takeaway.com.

Having already sampled the delights of Athens, Dublin, Seville, Edinburgh, Bruges and Vienna, Khan kicked off his day in the capital of Tuscany with an affogato. As he explains, "It's literally gelato drowned in an espresso and it is the perfect way to start your day."

For a midday snack, he picked out one of the region's favourite sandwiches, a crunchy schiacciata, while he took a seat to try a bit of Mozzarella Di Bufala Campana cheese. As he says, "It's so special it's legally protected from being faked."

Similarly tough to imitate is a local powerhouse, the bistecca alla fiorentina, a sirloin steak on the bone cooked on a grill at low temperature. "This dish is a hallmark of Florentine cuisine," says Khan. "Flame-grilled, thick cut and served rare. This is Tuscan heritage."

