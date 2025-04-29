Real Betis vs Fiorentina Conference League preview: where to watch, predicted line-ups, team news

Real Betis welcome Fiorentina to Seville in the first leg of their Conference League semi-final tie.

Match at a glance When: Thursday 1 May (21:00 CET)

Where: Estadio Benito Villamarín, Seville

What: Conference League semi-final first leg

Next: Semi-final second leg, Thursday 8 May (21:00 CET)﻿

How to follow: Build-up and live coverage can be found here

Where to watch the game on TV

Fans can find their local UEFA Conference League broadcast partner(s) here.

What do you need to know?

Real Betis will contest their first-ever European semi-final after containing Jagiellonia in Bialystok to make the most of their quarter-final first-leg victory in Andalusia. There is plenty of European experience within Manuel Pellegrini's squad, with midfield options including Isco, a five-time Champions League winner with Real Madrid, and Pablo Fornals, part of the West Ham squad that defeated semi-final opponents Fiorentina in the 2023 Conference League final. "I think it's time to enjoy it all and leave it all on the pitch," advised Fornals as his side target a first European final.

Runners-up in the past two Conference League seasons, Fiorentina will be hoping that a third consecutive semi-final success can position them to take that final step. "We have to keep it up because we want to go as far as possible in the Conference League," said midfielder Rolando Mandragora after a tense 4-3 aggregate win over Celje in the quarter-finals. Should Mandragora continue his fine scoring form (five goals in his last six Conference League outings) then the Viola will be set up nicely for the second leg in Florence.

Possible line-ups

Real Betis: Vieites; Sabaly, Bartra, Natan, Rodríguez; Cardoso, Fornals; Antony, Isco, Jesús Rodríguez; Bakambu

Fiorentina: De Gea; Pongračić, Comuzzo, Ranieri; Folorunsho, Mandragora, Cataldi, Fagioli, Parisi; Gudmundsson, Kean

Form guide

Real Betis

Form: WWDLWD

Latest: Real Betis 5-1 Valladolid, La Liga, 24/04

Fiorentina

Form: WWDDWD

Latest: Fiorentina 2-1 Empoli, Serie A, 27/04

Form includes all competitive games in the 2024/25 season; the most recent result is listed first. For statistical purposes, penalty shoot-outs do not count towards results.

Reporter's view

Simon Hart, match reporter: In-form Betis will enter their first European semi-final buoyed by a run of nine wins and just one loss in 13 matches – including a 5-1 home triumph over Valladolid last Thursday. Fiorentina can draw on the experience of victories at this stage in each of the past two seasons as they seek a third straight Conference League final appearance. Unbeaten in nine in all competitions, they hope to have top scorer Moise Kean back after he missed their last two fixtures for personal reasons.

What the coaches say

Manuel Pellegrini, Real Betis coach: "I am very satisfied as we made history qualifying for our first semi-final. We tried to control the [quarter-final decider] to complete our task, and we did it. Now it is time to enjoy this victory."

Raffaele Palladino, Fiorentina coach: "The fact that the team was able to overcome a difficult moment in the second half [of the quarter-final decider against Celje] is a sign of maturity. My players are growing every day and our aim is to go as far as we can in this competition. The dream is to go all the way, but we have to take it one game at a time."