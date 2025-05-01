Real Betis 2-1 Fiorentina: Antony stunner puts Betis on top

Antony scored a brilliant second-half winner as Real Betis gained a narrow advantage to take into their UEFA Conference League semi-final decider against Fiorentina next week, the Spanish side prevailing 2-1 in Seville.

Key moments 6': Ezzalzouli scores opener from Bakambu assist

21': Mandragora glances header wide

45+1': Bartra lifts chance just over crossbar

49': Bartra denied by fine De Gea save

64': Antony fires in long-range second

73': Ranieri reduces deficit with well-placed finish

86': Bartra sends soaring header narrowly off target



Match in brief: Betis carve out narrow win

Abde Ezzalzouli puts the ball past David de Gea to give Betis an early advantage Getty Images

Betis took less than six minutes to go in front, with Cédric Bakambu holding off Pietro Comuzzo to square for Abdessamad Ezzalzouli, whose shot struck the underside of the crossbar and narrowly crossed the goal line.

Fiorentina tried to respond and almost did through Rolando Mandragora, only for his glancing header to flash wide, while Marc Bartra's side-footed effort went similarly close at the other end in first-half added time.

The Betis players react to Antony's spectacular strike UEFA via Getty Images

Moise Kean's introduction at the break gave Fiorentina more purpose in attack, but Bartra went closest initially to the game's second goal, with only David de Gea denying him. The goalkeeper could do nothing to stop Antony, however, the winger firing in on the rebound from 20 metres out after Luca Ranieri had blocked his first attempt.

The visitors did respond soon after, with Ranieri sliding in from Robin Gosens' clever pass, and – after another off-target Bartra header late on – that ensures Viola hopes will remain high going into next week's return fixture.

As it happened: Real Betis 2-1 Fiorentina

Luca Ranieri pulls a goal back for Fiorentina Getty Images

Simon Hart, reporting from Estadio Benito Villamarín

This was a night to savour at the Benito Villamarín, a night when Betis had their fans dreaming thanks to goals from Ezzalzouli and Antony. The home side's main threat came from their excellent attacking transitions, and Isco's influence was major once more, yet Fiorentina showed their quality and knowhow, notably in the second half, and they retain hopes of a third straight final thanks to skipper Ranieri's strike. Advantage Betis... for now.

Reaction

Manuel Pellegrini, Real Betis coach: "“We played a very complete game. We got a two-goal lead and then had two good chances so might have got a third. They got through us very little but had their chance and took it. We’ll go to Florence not to sit on our goal but to take the game on again and try to win.”

Key stats

Real Betis have lost only one of their last nine Conference League matches (W6 D2).

Betis have scored the first goal in 11 of their last 12 Conference League games.

Cédric Bakambu missed out on scoring for the first time in six Conference League fixtures, although he did set up the opener for Ezzalzouli.

Fiorentina have won only two of their 15 UEFA competition matches against Spanish teams (D4 L9).

Fiorentina have failed to win any of their five semi-final games against Spanish clubs in UEFA competitions (D1 L4).

The visitors' defeat was only their fourth in their last 27 UEFA competition fixtures (W13 D10).

Line-ups

Real Betis: Fran Vieites; Aitor Ruibal, Bartra, Natan, Perraud; Cardoso, Isco, Fornals (Sergi Altimira 78); Antony, Bakambu, Ezzalzouli (Lo Celso 62)

Fiorentina: De Gea; Pongračić, Comuzzo, Ranieri; Parisi (Folorunsho 68), Mandragora, Cataldi (Adli 29), Fagioli (Richardson 68), Gosens; Gudmundsson (Zaniolo 84), Beltrán (Kean 46)