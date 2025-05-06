Fiorentina vs Real Betis Conference League preview: where to watch, predicted line-ups, team news

Fiorentina host Real Betis with a Conference League final spot to be decided in the second leg of their semi-final tie.

Match at a glance When: Thursday 8 May (21:00 CET)

Where: Stadio Artemio Franchi, Florence

What: Conference League semi-final second leg

First leg: Real Betis 2-1 Fiorentina

Fiorentina might have more pedigree at this stage of European tournaments, but it's Real Betis who go into this match with an advantage after a close first leg in Spain. Their 2-1 win means La Viola will need to come from behind if they are to reach a seventh UEFA competition final from ten semi-final ties. "The tie is open," said Fiorentina coach Raffaele Palladino. "We have to keep believing that, with our fans behind us, we can do it.”

For Betis, of course, this is uncharted territory. They are in a UEFA semi-final for the very first time and are bidding to become the first Spanish club to contest a Conference League final. "We’ll go to Florence not to sit on our goal but to take the game on again and try to win," said coach Manuel Pellegrini. His team will go to Florence with confidence too: as well as losing just one of their last nine Conference League games, they have also scored the opening goal in 11 of their last 12.

Highlights: Real Betis 2-1 Fiorentina

Possible line-ups

Fiorentina: De Gea; Pongračić, Comuzzo, Ranieri; Folorunsho, Mandragora, Adli, Fagioli, Parisi; Guðmundsson, Kean

Real Betis: Vieites; Aitor Ruibal, Bartra, Natan, Perraud; Cardoso, Isco, Fornals; Antony, Bakambu, Ezzalzouli



Form guide

Fiorentina

Form: LLWWDD

Latest: Roma 1-0 Fiorentina, Serie A, 04/05

Real Betis

Form: WW﻿WWDL

Latest: Espanyol 1-2 Real Betis, La Liga, 04/05

Form includes all competitive games in the 2024/25 season; the most recent result is listed first. For statistical purposes, penalty shoot-outs do not count towards results.

Expert prediction

Fabio Balaudo, match reporter: Fiorentina and Real Betis go into Thursday's clash in diametrically opposed moods: the home side were beaten by Roma at the weekend and saw their chances of qualifying for European competition next season plummet, while Pellegrini's team overcame Espanyol in a stunning comeback to confirm they are still in the running for Champions League qualification. The Viola are aiming for a third straight appearance in the final, but to get to Wroclaw they will have to overturn the 2-1 defeat in the first leg: no easy task against a Betis outfit that are in excellent form and can count on a truly inspired Antony.

What the coaches say

Raffaele Palladino, Fiorentina coach: "Our team showed courage and a lot of personality. I am not happy as we have lost but I keep on believing for the second leg. I have seen in the dressing room there is a lot of energy. It’s very difficult to play in this stadium and the fans were fantastic, but I think we enjoyed it. You work in this sector to live all of this; we all enjoyed this experience, but next Thursday in our stadium we can show who we are."

Manuel Pellegrini, Real Betis coach: "I am very pleased with the action of the team, irrespective of whether we score one goal more or less. The personality doesn’t change, nor our way of playing – we go out to take the game on from the start. We’ll go to Florence not to sit on our goal but to take the game on again and try to win."