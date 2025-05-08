UEFA Conference League Live football scores & stats
Get
UEFA.com works better on other browsers
For the best possible experience, we recommend using Chrome, Firefox or Microsoft Edge.

Taste the Action: The flavours of Stockholm

Thursday, May 8, 2025

In this piece presented by Just Eat Takeaway.com, Daniyal Khan takes a gastronomy tour of the home of Djurgården.

Taste the Action: The flavours of Stockholm

Stockholm is the next stop for Daniyal Khan in the latest episode of Taste the Action, presented by Just Eat Takeaway.com.

You can't go to Sweden without trying meatballs, although as Daniyal points out, "they're not from Sweden at all. They were brought over from Türkiye by King Charles XII after his exile in the Ottoman Empire." Every day is a school day.

Next is a trip to one of the city's "cultural cornerstone" korv bars, where Swedish hot dogs are the next dish on the sampling menu. "Spiced sausage, crispy bread and sauerkraut. It's the perfect combination for a matchday in Stockholm," concludes a highly satisfied Daniyal.

After all that excitement it is then fika time, with "coffee, cake and calm", before a final stop to try fisksoppa, a "rich, tangy" soup in which "you can taste the sea in every bite".

Be on the lookout for more Taste The Action pieces with Just Eat Takeaway.com as the Conference League progresses.

© 1998-2025 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Thursday, May 8, 2025