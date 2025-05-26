Manuel Pellegrini on meeting old friends as Real Betis take on Chelsea in the UEFA Conference League final

﻿At 71, Chilean coach Manuel Pellegrini has immense experience, but he will be experiencing something new in the UEFA Conference League final in Wrocław; Real Betis' game against Chelsea will be his first major continental decider.

Pellegrini has known Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca and his assistant Willy Caballero since they played under him at Málaga in the early 2010s. The former Real Madrid boss, who led Manchester City to the Premier League title in 2013/14, is thrilled to see his former charges making waves in the game, but is hoping that the Real Betis side he has sculpted over the last five years can outclass them in the final.

Final countdown: All the latest

On reaching the final

I feel very happy because of the hard work we've put in over all these years that I've been at the club. This shows the diligent work we've been doing at the club, not just this season but the five seasons we've been here. We've always had lofty ambitions to achieve big things.

We've always tried to instill a style of play that doesn't change depending on the opponent. We consider the tactical aspects of the other team, but we focus more on imposing our own identity, which is what we have to make felt.

On Isco and Antony

[Isco's] a role model for young players because of everything he's achieved and all of his trophies. He's an example in how he trains every day and the demands he puts on himself, both with and without the ball. He's self-critical and doesn't blame anyone else, only himself. That's how I've approached things myself throughout my life.

Antony has undoubtedly brought us a lot — he's showing it with all the assists and the quality he's added, as well as the progress the team has made since he arrived in January. Considering the player he is, it makes sense why such a large sum was paid to take him from Ajax to Manchester United. He's given us a lot — not just on the pitch, but also in terms of the joy and energy he brings off it. That spirit is contagious within the squad.

All Real Betis' 2024/25 Conference League goals

﻿On Chelsea coach Enzo Maresca

Enzo is a coach who's going to have a long career in football. He's very intelligent. [Chelsea assistant coach] Willy Caballero was also part of that Málaga team and later at Manchester City — two players with a lot of experience in different countries and real quality, both as players and individuals.

You can often tell which players might go on to be good coaches — from the impression they have on others, how they absorb concepts in training. With both Enzo and Willy, I was sure they'd go on to become influential coaches on a global level.

Enzo Maresca (left) was Manuel Pellegrini's assistant at West Ham West Ham United FC via Getty Ima

On Betis' strengths

Firstly, the belief that we can go out onto the pitch and give anyone a good game. Secondly, as coaches, I've always been in favour of the idea that teams are there to put on a show. I don't think football can die out as a spectacle, just trying to score a goal and then just sitting behind the ball and starting to put aside everything that a football match should be about. We all know that winning is always very important, but I think that how you win makes it even more important.

Chelsea, knowing Enzo [Maresca], is a team that comes out to play from the first minute. It's going to be a very entertaining match from both sides, with all the caution that must be exercised [by both] given the evenly matched teams that both clubs have, but Chelsea will be trying to win the game.