UEFA Conference League Live football scores & stats
Get
UEFA.com works better on other browsers
For the best possible experience, we recommend using Chrome, Firefox or Microsoft Edge.

Cole Palmer named official 2025 UEFA Conference League final Player of the Match

Wednesday, May 28, 2025

Cole Palmer has been named Laufenn Player of the Match after his two assists turned the 2025 UEFA Conference League final in Chelsea's favour.

Player of the Match: Cole Palmer

Chelsea playmaker Cole Palmer has been named Laufenn Player of the Match after delivering two key assists in his side's 4-1 UEFA Conference League final win against Real Betis in Wroclaw.

The UEFA Technical Observer panel said: "The two moments that Cole Palmer executed eliminated pressure, and the final pass changed the dynamic of the game and took the game away from Betis."

Player of the Match: Previous finals

2024 Ayoub El Kaabi (Olympiacos)
2023 Jarrod Bowen (West Ham)
2022 Chris Smalling (Roma)

© 1998-2025 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Wednesday, May 28, 2025