Cole Palmer named official 2025 UEFA Conference League final Player of the Match
Wednesday, May 28, 2025
Cole Palmer has been named Laufenn Player of the Match after his two assists turned the 2025 UEFA Conference League final in Chelsea's favour.
Chelsea playmaker Cole Palmer has been named Laufenn Player of the Match after delivering two key assists in his side's 4-1 UEFA Conference League final win against Real Betis in Wroclaw.
The UEFA Technical Observer panel said: "The two moments that Cole Palmer executed eliminated pressure, and the final pass changed the dynamic of the game and took the game away from Betis."
Player of the Match: Previous finals
2024 Ayoub El Kaabi (Olympiacos)
2023 Jarrod Bowen (West Ham)
2022 Chris Smalling (Roma)