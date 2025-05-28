2024/25 Conference League season in numbers

Statistics do not include qualifying unless stated.

1 Víkingur Reykjavík became the first Icelandic team to win a group or league phase game in a men's UEFA competition. They are also the first to win a knockout phase game, having won the first leg of their knockout phase play-off tie with Panathinaikos.

1 The knockout phase play-off meeting between Omonoia and Pafos, who won 3-2 on aggregate, was the first all-Cypriot tie in UEFA competition history.

1 Larne were Northern Ireland's first-ever representatives in UEFA club competition proper.

2 Yerevan-based Noah were only the second Armenian club to feature in the group stage or league phase of a UEFA club competition.

2 Two sides finished the league phase unbeaten: Chelsea (W6 D0 L0) and Vitória SC (W4 D2 L0).

3 Chelsea are only the third team to have a 100% record in the group stage or league phase of this competition. Viktoria Plzeň (2023/24) and West Ham (2022/23) achieved this feat previously.

﻿5 Chelsea are the first team to win all five of UEFA's senior men's club competitions: the UEFA Champions League, the UEFA Europa League, the UEFA Conference League, the UEFA Super Cup and the now-defunct UEFA Cup Winners' Cup.

6 Marc Guiu finished as top scorer of the inaugural league phase, his Matchday 6 hat-trick bringing his tally to six goals.

8 Chelsea’s 8-0 win over Noah on Matchday 3 was the largest victory in Conference League history, six different goalscorers inspiring the landmark win at Stamford Bridge. Fiorentina then registered the second largest on Matchday 5, defeating Lask 7-0 in Florence.

8 The number of goals scored by Jagiellonia's Afimico Pululu, the season's top scorer AND the number of goals laid on by the season's assist king, Celje's Svit Sešlar.

Conference League top scorer: Afimico Pululu

9 Lugano's 5-4 win against Celje after extra time in the round of 16 second leg was the highest-scoring game in Conference League history. The Swiss side's win meant extra time, with the Slovenian guests prevailing 3-1.

Highlights: Lugano 5-4 Celje (1-3 pens)

16 Michael Noonan became the youngest scorer in Conference League history, only 16 years 197 days old when he hit the lone goal in Shamrock Rovers’ first-leg win over Molde in the knockout phase play-offs.

16 The 16 goals that Chelsea scored through their opening three league phase games is the highest-ever total in a major UEFA competition.

26 Chelsea were the league phase's top scorers with 26 goals. The Blues were also tied for the fewest goals conceded with five, the same total as Legia Warszawa and SK Rapid.

36 Every competitor in the inaugural league phase registered a point. Larne were the final team to get off the mark, defeating Gent on Matchday 6 after losing their opening five games.

Highlights: Larne 1-0 Gent

36 Celje right-back Juanjo Nieto must have been doing something right; the Spanish right-back was fouled 36 times, more than any other player in the competition.

42 The number of goals Chelsea scored this season; eight more than their nearest rivals Fiorentina.

43 Marek Matějovský became the oldest player to feature in the Conference League, taking the field for Mladá Boleslav at 43 years 358 days during their 1-0 win over Jagiellonia in December.

56 Eighteen simultaneous games produced 56 goals as the league phase table was finalised on Matchday 6 – more than three per game on average. The two highest-scoring contests finished 4-3, with Molde and TSC besting Noah and Mladá Boleslav respectively to secure knockout phase play-off places.

246 The number of attempts on goal from Betis in their 14 games, 24 more than Chelsea, though the Blues played two fewer matches.

451 The number of goals scored since the start of the league phase; an average of 2.95 per game, or one every 31 minutes.

1294 Betis' Natan played more minutes (and indeed featured in more games: 15) than any other player in this season's competition.