2024/25 UEFA Conference League Team of the Season

Thursday, May 29, 2025

The UEFA Technical Observer Group has selected its 2024/25 UEFA Conference League Team of the Season.

Title winners Chelsea have four players in the official UEFA Conference League Team of the Tournament, chosen by the UEFA Technical Observer Group.

Goalkeeper Filip Jørgensen, centre-back Tosin Adarabioyo, midfielder Enzo Fernández and final hero Cole Palmer all made the cut. There are a trio from beaten finalists Real Betis, with Youssouf Sabaly, Natan and Isco, while there's a player apiece from Fiorentina, Celje, Jagiellonia and Djurgården.

Goalkeeper

Filip Jørgensen (Chelsea)

Defenders

Youssouf Sabaly (Real Betis)

Tosin Adarabioyo (Chelsea)

Natan (Real Betis)

Robin Gosens (Fiorentina)

Midfielders

Svit Sešlar (Celje)

Isco (Real Betis)

Enzo Fernández (Chelsea)

Forwards

Cole Palmer (Chelsea)

Afimico Pululu (Jagiellonia)

Tokmac Nguen (Djurgården)

