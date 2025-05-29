2024/25 UEFA Conference League Team of the Season
Thursday, May 29, 2025
Article summary
The UEFA Technical Observer Group has selected its 2024/25 UEFA Conference League Team of the Season.
Article body
Title winners Chelsea have four players in the official UEFA Conference League Team of the Tournament, chosen by the UEFA Technical Observer Group.
Goalkeeper Filip Jørgensen, centre-back Tosin Adarabioyo, midfielder Enzo Fernández and final hero Cole Palmer all made the cut. There are a trio from beaten finalists Real Betis, with Youssouf Sabaly, Natan and Isco, while there's a player apiece from Fiorentina, Celje, Jagiellonia and Djurgården.
Goalkeeper
Filip Jørgensen (Chelsea)
Defenders
Youssouf Sabaly (Real Betis)
Tosin Adarabioyo (Chelsea)
Natan (Real Betis)
Robin Gosens (Fiorentina)
Midfielders
Svit Sešlar (Celje)
Isco (Real Betis)
Enzo Fernández (Chelsea)
Forwards
Cole Palmer (Chelsea)
Afimico Pululu (Jagiellonia)
Tokmac Nguen (Djurgården)