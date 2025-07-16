FK Košice replaces FC DAC 1904 Dunajská Streda in the 2025/26 UEFA Conference League

Following the Court of Arbitration for Sport's (CAS) ruling, which upheld the UEFA Club Financial Control Body's decision to reject FC DAC 1904 Dunajská Streda's (SVK) admission to the 2025/26 UEFA Conference League due to a breach of the multi-club ownership rule outlined in Article 5.01 of the UEFA Club Competition Regulations, the club will be replaced in accordance with the relevant admission provisions of the competition regulations.

Following confirmation from the Slovak Football Association (SFZ), FC DAC 1904 Dunajská Streda will therefore be replaced by FK Košice, the next best-placed club in last season's top domestic championship.