Venue change: FC Sheriff Tiraspol vs RSC Anderlecht

Friday, August 8, 2025

As a result of the Belgian government’s travel advisory concerning the Transnistria region of Moldova, UEFA has confirmed - in cooperation with FC Sheriff Tiraspol and the Moldovan Football Federation (FMF) - a change of venue for the 2025/26 UEFA Conference League third qualifying round second leg match between FC Sheriff Tiraspol and RSC Anderlecht.

The match will now take place at Stadionul Zimbru in Chișinău, Moldova.

The fixture remains set for Thursday, 14 August with kick-off at 20:00 local time (19:00 CEST).

