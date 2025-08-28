League phase draw pots confirmed for the 2025/26 Conference League

The 36 Conference League hopefuls have been divided into six pots ahead of the league phase draw, which will be live streamed at 13:00 CET on Friday 29 August.

Follow the draw here

League phase draw pots

Pot 1

Fiorentina (ITA)

AZ Alkmaar (NED)

Shakhtar Donetsk (UKR)

Slovan Bratislava (SVK)

SK Rapid (AUT)

Legia Warszawa (POL)

Pot 2

Sparta Praha (CZE)

Dynamo Kyiv (UKR)

Crystal Palace (ENG)

Lech Poznań (POL)

Rayo Vallecano (ESP)

Shamrock Rovers (IRL)

Pot 3

Omonoia (CYP)

Mainz (GER)

Strasbourg (FRA)

Jagiellonia Białystok (POL)

Celje (SLO)

Rijeka (CRO)

Pot 4

Zrinjski (ΒΙΗ)

Lincoln Red Imps (GIB)

KuPS Kuopio (FIN)

AEK Athens (GRE)

Aberdeen (SCO)

Drita (KOS)

Pot 5

Breiðablik (ISL)

Sigma Olomouc (CZE)

Samsunspor (TUR)

Raków (POL)

AEK Larnaca (CYP)

Shkëndija (MKD)

Pot 6

Häcken (SWE)

Lausanne-Sport (SUI)

Universitatea Craiova (ROU)

Hamrun Spartans (MLT)

Noah (ARM)

Shelbourne (IRL)

How will the league phase draw be carried out?

The league phase draw of the UEFA Europa League and UEFA Conference League will be combined into one special show for the first time. The Europa League draw will be followed by the Conference League draw.

The two draws will be made in a fully digital format working with the same digital technology already used last year to instantly draw opponents, allowing for a smooth, efficient and speedy draw process.

Thanks to its flexibility, the system can either draw opponents to all teams one after the other – as in the UEFA Champions League – or draw all pairings instantly with a single press of the button. The latter will be the case for the Europa League and Conference League.

After the software has conducted the full draw, the pairings and who plays each fixture home or away will be released progressively, pot after pot, starting with Pot 1, thus maintaining suspense and clarity for viewers.

The teams will know all their opponents by the end of the draws, however the fixture lists with match dates and kick-off times will be elaborated afterwards and communicated by Sunday 31 August at the latest.

2025/26 Conference League: Key dates

When are this season's Conference League matches?

League phase

Matchday 1: 2 October 2025

Matchday 2: 23 October 2025

Matchday 3: 6 November 2025

Matchday 4: 27 November 2025

Matchday 5: 11 December 2025

Matchday 6: 18 December 2025

Knockout phase

Knockout phase play-offs: 19 & 26 February 2026

Round of 16: 12 & 19 March 2026

Quarter-finals: 9 & 16 April 2026

Semi-finals: 30 April & 7 May 2026

Final: 27 May 2026 (Leipzig)