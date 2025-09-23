Guess your way to glory with Predict Six!

Fancy your football knowledge? If you can successfully predict the scorelines of six UEFA Conference League games in a matchday, you could be in the running for some fantastic prizes with Predict Six, presented by Betano.

You'll need to get your thinking cap on to predict the scores in six randomly picked games every matchday, with points awarded for the scoreline, goal difference, goals scored by each side, and the first team to score for each match.

And that's not all! If you can correctly predict a scoreline that less than 10% of other players have predicted, you'll receive an 'underdog bonus'. Also, if you're feeling particularly confident about one game, you can apply a '2x booster' on one game per matchday to score double points.

Play Predict Six now!

There are some amazing prizes on offer, too. Finish the season on top of the world leaderboard and you'll win a trip for two to Istanbul for the 2026/27 UEFA Conference League final, flights and accommodation included. Other prizes include a team jersey, a copy of FC 26 and an official match ball.

Of course, there are bragging rights to play for as well – set up leagues with your friends to see who's best at predicting results or see who's climbing the global leaderboard.

The six matches are pre-selected – and every team will feature at some point during the league phase.

Predict Six is completely free to play and you can change your predictions at any point up to the kick-off time of each match.