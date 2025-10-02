Conference League Matchday 1 round-up: Crystal Palace, Fiorentina win on opening night

Crystal Palace won away on their league phase debut, while Fiorentina also made a positive start to the 2025/26 UEFA Conference League.

UEFA.com wraps up the Matchday 1 action.

Daniel Muñoz and Eddie Nketiah scored as Crystal Palace marked their league phase debut with an accomplished performance in Lublin. Summer signing Yeremy Pino crossed for Muñoz's 31st-minute header before displaying exquisite skill to supply Nketiah, who struck from close range 13 minutes after his half-time introduction. Wide man Borna Sosa received a second caution for Palace with 14 minutes remaining, but the Eagles restricted their opponents to one attempt on target.

The Viola are unbeaten in ten league phase Conference League home games (W8 D2) after overcoming dogged Czech opponents. Roberto Piccoli got the opener midway through the first half with a coolly-taken effort on his competition debut, and Luca Ranieri nearly doubled the lead as he struck the crossbar before the break. The visitors held their own and forced David de Gea into a handful of decent saves, but Fiorentina sealed the points with Cher Ndour's spectacular added-time strike.

Best of the rest