UEFA Conference League 2025/26: Every Performance of the Week winner

Thrilling performances and stunning results help emerging talents and teams come to the fore in the UEFA Conference League.

The most impressive from each matchday earn recognition in the Performance of the Week vote, powered by Laufenn, which celebrates the table-turning upsets, the record-breaking victories and the statement wins from sides who are daring to dream.

UEFA.com tracks every Performance of the Week winner.

Performance of the Week

Having reached the round of 16 in the Conference League in the 2022/23 season, AEK Larnaca made a triumphant return to this tournament by comfortably defeating semi-finalists from that campaign, AZ Alkmaar, with a scintillating attacking display in Cyprus.

After AZ's Alexandre Penetra was sent off early on the hosts took full advantage, Waldo Rubio firing home from close range in the 25th minute before Riad Bajić headed in a second after half-time. Đorđe Ivanović's side-footed finish and Marcus Rohdén's thunderous strike added gloss to the victory.