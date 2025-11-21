Conference League Next Level Teamwork analysis: Rayo Vallecano's and Strasbourg's layered relational teamwork

UEFA Technical Observers Mixu Paatelainen and Haakon Lunov give an in-depth look at two goals from the early stages of the competition, Fran Pérez's vs Shkëndija and Abdoul Ouattara's vs Strasbourg, highlighting the common thread of collective intelligence: patient midfield construction followed by rapid, well-timed combinations that exploit overloads.

Each move highlights how shared relational understanding allows teams to break defensive lines and create high-value finishing situations.

Goal 1: Matchday 1 – Fran Pérez (RAYO VALLECANO vs Shkëndija)

Conference League Next Level Teamwork tactical analysis: Rayo Vallecano

Mixu Paatelainen on Fran Pérez's goal:

"A well-rehearsed combination in the midfield creation phase begins with the wide player driving inside and linking with the central midfielder to find the overlapping full-back in the wide channel.

In the final phase, a brilliant sequence of fast, one-touch passing unfolds. Already positioned on the last line, the left full-back Alfonso Espino plays a perfectly weighted first-time pass behind the opponent's defence. A subtle opposite movement from Alvaro Garcia ensures he remains onside.

Fran Pérez makes the supporting run through the middle, staying below the ball at all times before wrong-footing the goalkeeper and scoring with a controlled right-foot finish."

Haakon Lunov on Fran Pérez's goal:

"This goal is a major collective effort: six actions by five different players in just 13 seconds. The crucial moment comes when midfielder Unai Lopez decides to play through left full-back Alfonso Espino.

At that instant, the team shows a clear attacking structure: the two widest players run in behind while the two central players move toward the ball. These opposite movements create uncertainty for defenders – whether to 'follow the threat in front, or behind me'.

There is also a shared understanding of what is going to happen once Lopez chooses the wide option. Garcia immediately spins to attack depth, while Sergio Camello mirrors the movement centrally. On the far side, Fran Pérez attacks the space created by Sergio Camello's run and ultimately finishes the move.

All of this unfolds in the last five seconds of the attack, with the last three actions being on one touch, and over a distance of 40 meters. These parameters (time, distance, touches, and number of players) highlight both the speed and coordination required.

Even if Lopez had chosen alternative options — such as playing Garcia or Sergio Camello to feet, or releasing Fran Pérez directly — the collective structure and synchronised movements suggest similar patterns would have emerged.

The organisation and timing of these many different but simultaneous movements are the key factors behind the success of this goal."

Goal 2: Matchday 1 – Abdoul Ouattara (Slovan Bratislava vs STRASBOURG)

Conference League Next Level Teamwork tactical analysis: Strasbourg

Mixu Paatelainen on Abdoul Ouattara's goal:

"This goal is all about patience during the midfield creation phase, followed by a fast one-touch combination to open the goal-scoring opportunity.

A quick one-touch exchange between Abdoul Ouattara and Rafael Luis in midfield is crucial, allowing them to release Martial Godo into the wide channel. Godo then delivers a perfectly-timed and weighted pass in behind the defence, enabling Ouattara to arrive and finish off at the far post."

Haakan Lunov on Abdoul Ouattara's goal:

"This goal is a classic example of 'back to school' principles: exploiting an overload in the final third through shared relational understanding. Once Godo receives the ball to feet and the overload is created, it becomes a situation that can be viewed as 4v3, 3v2, or simply the key 2v1 between Godo and eventual scorer Ouattara.

When Godo receives, he must maintain forward speed without closing the space Ouattara aims to attack. He needs to draw the defender just enough to create that space, allowing Ouattara to break in behind. This forces the defender into a difficult decision and is the moment where Godo must choose whether to release Ouattara, drive himself, or play inside.

In this case, he opts to play Ouattara. The timing of the release is crucial. Note how Ouattara signals with his arm, indicating where he wants the ball, likely supported by verbal cues. The success of the action ultimately rests on Godo's technical execution and the precise weighting of the pass.

All of this reflects layered relational teamwork, the kind typically developed in a player's early years, when fundamental understanding of combination play and overload exploitation is first learned."