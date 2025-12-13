UEFA Conference League Matchday 6: What to look out for

Fiorentina, Crystal Palace and AZ Alkmaar are among those aiming to confirm knockout phase places as 18 simultaneous matches bring the league phase to a conclusion.

Check out the table and see how the knockout phase bracket looks ahead of Matchday 6.

All kick-off times 21:00 CET unless stated

Thursday 18 December 2025



Mainz vs Samsunspor

Sparta Praha vs Aberdeen

AEK Athens vs Universitatea Craiova

AEK Larnaca vs Shkëndija

AZ Alkmaar vs Jagiellonia Białystok

Crystal Palace vs KuPS Kuopio

Shakhtar Donetsk vs Rijeka

Dynamo Kyiv vs Noah

Lausanne-Sport vs Fiorentina

Zrinjski vs SK Rapid

Legia Warszawa vs Lincoln Red Imps

Celje vs Shelbourne

Omonoia vs Raków

Strasbourg vs Breidablik

Rayo Vallecano vs Drita

Shamrock Rovers vs Hamrun Spartans

Sigma Olomouc vs Lech Poznań

Slovan Bratislava vs Häcken

Delight for European debutants?

Of the ten league phase teams celebrating their debut at this stage of a European competition, two – Rayo Vallecano and Samsunspor – have already confirmed their knockout phase place, with a further six hopeful of extending their maiden voyages on Matchday 6.

First-timers Crystal Palace host Finnish debutants KuPS Kuopio after an impressive 3-0 win in Dublin while Kosovan hopefuls Drita are also taking on a fellow debutant as they travel to face Rayo Vallecano in Madrid. Shkëndija and Sigma Olomouc conclude their inaugural league phase campaigns against AEK Larnaca and Lech Poznań respectively while Romanian newcomers Universitatea Craiova travel to face in-form AEK Athens, who are fresh from victories at Samsunspor and Fiorentina.

Highlights: Shelbourne 0-3 Crystal Palace

Strasbourg eye top spot

The only side to seal a coveted top-eight place ahead of Matchday 6, Liam Rosenior's Strasbourg host Breidablik with ambitions of protecting top spot and their unbeaten record (W4 D1). "We're going to try to finish 2025 in style with a victory in this competition," as midfielder Mathis Amougou put it after victory at Aberdeen.

Each of the French side's four wins have been by a one-goal margin, Martial Godo helping continue that curious streak with the winner at Pittodrie. The 22-year-old forward now has two goals to go with the three he has set up that place him joint-first in the assist rankings and could play an important role as Rosenior aims to unlock further attacking potential.

Conference League highlights: Aberdeen 0-1 Strasbourg

Who will be league phase top scorer?

Celje's Franko Kovačević and Noah's Nardin Mulahusejnović are level in the race for top scorer with five goals ahead of Matchday 6. Their paths to that tally could not be more different – Kovačević hitting five in his opening two matches while Mulahusejnović has scored once in each game.

Will red-hot form or reliable consistency win the day as the league phase top scorer is settled? Or might Samsunpor's Marius Mouandilmadji, the only player on four goals, leapfrog the front-running pair?

