2025/26 UEFA Conference League: Meet the winners

Crystal Palace became the fifth different winners of the UEFA Conference League after edging out Rayo Vallecano 1-0 in the 2025/26 decider in Leipzig.

Here's all you need to know about the Eagles and their triumphant campaign.

The final as it happened

League phase position: 10

Knockout phase play-offs: 3-1agg vs Zrinjski

Round of 16: 2-1agg vs AEK Larnaca

Quarter-finals: 4-2agg vs Fiorentina

Semi-finals: 5-2agg vs Shakhtar

Final: 1-0 vs Rayo Vallecano

UEFA coefficient ranking: 86*

Last season: N/A

Best Conference League performance: Debut

From Croydon, south London, Crystal Palace are (along with Millwall) one of only two London sides from south of the River Thames to play in Europe. Founded in 1905, Palace were named after a spectacular iron and glass exhibition centre that stood from 1851 to 1936. This was only their second season in Europe; they previously played in the 1998 UEFA Intertoto Cup.

Campaign trail: Palace took time to get going in their first major European campaign, settling for a place in the knockout phase play-offs after a mixed league phase campaign. There were tense moments on their road to the quarter-finals too – drawing the first leg before prevailing against Zrinjski and then AEK Larnaca – but a last-eight triumph against two-time runners-up Fiorentina marked their increasing confidence before a similarly convincing semi-final win against Shakhtar Donetsk. The final was a nervy, tense affair, but Jean-Philippe Mateta's second-half strike was enough to make the difference and give Palace their third trophy in the last two years after success in the FA Cup last season and Community Shield at the beginning of this campaign.

– Jonny Coffey, Crystal Palace reporter

How they played: Oliver Glasner's 3-4-2-1 pushed wing-backs Daniel Muñoz and Tyrick Mitchell high and wide, allowing two forwards to play off the striker from more central positions. Top scorer Ismaïla Sarr excelled in that interior role, his runs in behind often a target for midfield technician Adam Wharton, while Maxence Lacroix anchored a formidable defensive three at the other end. Though Palace typically thrived on the break, Glasner's side switched to a more probing style when facing compact defences in Europe.

– Jonny Coffey, Crystal Palace reporter

Star players: Goalkeeper Dean Henderson's time at Palace has been crowned with silverware and the team captain's influence extends beyond shot-stopping. With nine goals in this campaign, Ismaïla Sarr is a forward who was sharp, confident and clinical. However, when a little star dust was required, fellow Palace frontman Jean-Philippe Mateta often delivered, as seen with his all-important winner in the final.

– Charlotte Richardson, Crystal Palace reporter

Every Crystal Palace Conference League goal so far

*Accurate at the time of kick-off