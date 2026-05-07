Meet the UEFA Conference League finalists

There are just two teams left standing in the 2025/26 UEFA Conference League, with Crystal Palace taking on Rayo Vallecano in the decider in Leipzig.

Get the lowdown on the contenders

UEFA coefficient rankings accurate as of 8 May.

Conference League final Crystal Palace vs Rayo Vallecano

Wednesday 27 May

League phase position: 10

Knockout phase play-offs: 3-1agg vs Zrinjski

Round of 16: 2-1agg vs AEK Larnaca

Quarter-finals: 4-2agg vs Fiorentina

Semi-finals: 5-2agg vs Shakhtar

UEFA coefficient ranking: 86

Last season: N/A

Best Conference League performance: Debut

From Croydon, south London, Crystal Palace are (along with Millwall) one of only two London sides from south of the River Thames to play in Europe. Founded in 1905, Palace were named after a spectacular iron and glass exhibition centre that stood from 1851 to 1936. This is only their second season in Europe; they previously played in the 1998 UEFA Intertoto Cup.

Campaign so far: Palace took time to get going in their first major European campaign, settling for a place in the knockout phase play-offs after a mixed league phase campaign. There were tense moments on their road to the quarter-finals too – drawing the first leg before prevailing against Zrinjski and then AEK Larnaca – but a last-eight triumph against two-time runners-up Fiorentina marked their increasing confidence before a similarly convincing semi-final win against Shakhtar Donetsk.

– Jonny Coffey, Crystal Palace reporter

How they play: Oliver Glasner's 3-4-2-1 pushes wing-backs Daniel Muñoz and Tyrick Mitchell high and wide, allowing two forwards to play off the striker from more central positions. Top scorer Ismaïla Sarr has excelled in that interior role, his runs in behind often a target for midfield technician Adam Wharton, while Maxence Lacroix has anchored a formidable defensive three at the other end. Though Palace typically thrive on the break, Glasner's side have switched to a more probing style when facing compact defences in Europe.

– Jonny Coffey, Crystal Palace reporter

Every Crystal Palace Conference League goal so far

League phase position: 5

Round of 16: 3-2agg vs Samsunspor

Quarter-finals: 4-3agg vs AEK Athens

Semi-finals: 2-0agg vs Strasbourg

UEFA coefficient ranking: 92

Last season: N/A

Best Conference League performance: Debut

From the Madrid suburb of Vallecas, Rayo (literally 'thunderbolt') were partly inspired by Argentinian side River Plate, hence the diagonal red flash on their white shirts. They have made it to the quarter-finals in what is only their second European campaign; the first was a fairly impressive one too, Rayo reaching the last eight of the 2000/01 UEFA Cup before losing to Alavés.

Campaign so far: The Madrid outfit have built their success in this competition on their impressive home form, suffering only one defeat at the Estadio de Vallecas – a 1-0 loss to Samsunspor in the last-16 second leg. Rayo showed their maturity and resilience by navigating difficult ties against AEK Athens ﻿in the quarter-finals and and fancied Strasbourg in the semis, proving themselves a well-rounded side capable of overcoming adversity in high-pressure situations, despite their lack of European experience.

– Gonzalo Aguado, Rayo Vallecano reporter

How they play: Rayo Vallecano have always had a strong identity and that has only become more evident since Íñigo Pérez's 2024 arrival. The 38-year-old understands the club's unique character and is getting the very best out of his squad in a 4-2-3-1 system. Unai López and Pathé Ciss set the tempo in midfield, the full-backs provide width, while Jorge de Frutos and Álvaro García lead the goal threat. Isi Palazón adds quality in the final third, a key element of the team's attacking output.

– Gonzalo Aguado, Rayo Vallecano reporter