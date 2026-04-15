Meet the UEFA Conference League semi-finalists

The stage is set for the semi-finals of the 2025/26 UEFA Conference League. Meet the teams involved as they target glory in Leipzig on 27 May.

UEFA coefficient rankings accurate as of 20 March.

League phase position: 10

Knockout phase play-offs: 3-1agg vs Zrinjski

Round of 16: 2-1agg vs AEK Larnaca

Quarter-finals: 4-2agg vs Fiorentina

UEFA coefficient ranking: 85



Last season: N/A

Best Conference League performance: Debut

From Croydon, south London, Crystal Palace are (along with Millwall) one of only two London sides from south of the River Thames to play in Europe. Founded in 1905, Palace were named after a spectacular iron and glass exhibition centre that stood from 1851 to 1936. This is only their second season in Europe; they previously played in the 1998 UEFA Intertoto Cup.

Campaign so far: Palace needed teething time in their first major European campaign, settling for a place in the knockout phase play-offs after a mixed league phase campaign. There were tense moments on their road to the quarter-finals too – drawing the first leg before prevailing against Zrinjski and then AEK Larnaca – but their last-eight home showing against two-time runners-up Fiorentina was full of confidence and quality, offering a rich source of encouragement as they eye a place in the final.

How they play: Oliver Glasner's 3-4-2-1 pushes wing-backs Daniel Muñoz and Tyrick Mitchell high and wide, allowing two forwards to play off the striker from more central positions. Top scorer Ismaïla Sarr has excelled in that interior role, his runs in behind often a target for midfield technician Adam Wharton, while Maxence Lacroix has anchored a formidable defensive three at the other end. Though Palace typically thrive on the break, Glasner's side have switched to a more probing style when facing compact defences in Europe.

Conference League highlights: Crystal Palace 3-0 Fiorentina

League phase position: 5

Round of 16: 3-2agg vs Samsunspor

Quarter-finals: 4-3agg vs AEK Athens

UEFA coefficient ranking: 104

Last season: N/A

Best Conference League performance: Debut

From the Madrid suburb of Vallecas, Rayo (literally 'thunderbolt') were partly inspired by Argentinian side River Plate, hence the diagonal red flash on their white shirts. They have made it to the quarter-finals in what is only their second European campaign; the first was also a success, Rayo reaching the last eight of the 2000/01 UEFA Cup before losing to Alavés.

Campaign so far: Rayo are making history in their second European campaign. Having reached the quarter-finals in the 2000/01 UEFA Cup, they have now gone one step further and qualified for the semi-finals of the Conference League. After kicking off their campaign back in August in the qualifying play-offs, the team have gone from strength to strength, largely thanks to their home form, having won five of their six matches at the Estadio de Vallecas (L1).

How they play: Íñigo Pérez has perfectly understood Rayo's unique character and is getting the very best out of his squad. His side plays in a 4-2-3-1 formation, with the experienced Augusto Batalla in goal and Florian Lejeune leading the defence. Full-backs Pep Chavarría and Andrei Rațiu provide dynamism and attacking options. The midfield is led by Unai López and Pathé Ciss, whilst the goals are provided by Jorge de Frutos and Álvaro García. The captain, Isi Palazón, brings commitment and quality in the final third.

Rayo Vallecano's road to the Conference League quarter-finals: Every goal so far

Road to Leipzig Semi-finals (30 April & 7 May)

Shakhtar Donetsk vs Crystal Palace

Rayo Vallecano vs Strasbourg Final (27 May)

Shakhtar Donetsk/Crystal Palace vs Rayo Vallecano/Strasbourg

League phase position: 6

Round of 16: 4-3agg vs Lech Poznań

Quarter-finals: 5-2agg vs AZ Alkmaar

UEFA coefficient ranking: 48

Last season: Champions League league phase (27/36)

Best Conference League performance: Debut

Founded in the Donbas region of Ukraine, Shakhtar Donetsk were traditionally associated with the local coal mines, hence the name Shakhtar (Miner). UEFA Cup winners in 2008/09, Shakhtar have claimed 15 league titles in Ukraine since independence. They have now made it to the last eight in their first Conference League campaign.

Campaign so far: This is Shakhtar's first-ever Conference League campaign. On 24 May, the club will celebrate its 90th anniversary, and one of their ambitions is to lift this trophy to mark the occasion. Their first-leg victory against AZ Alkmaar—a 3-0 win in Kraków—is regarded as their finest performance of the season so far, but the 2-2 draw in the return leg was a good measure of their defensive resilience and speed in transitions.

How they play: Shakhtar's core strengths lie in a solid defence paired with a potent Brazilian attacking contingent. The club has a long-standing tradition of recruiting top-tier Brazilian talent. Players such as Isaque, Alisson Santana, Kauã Elias, Pedrinho, Luca Meirelles or Marlon Gomes, to name just some of them, pose a serious threat to any opponent.

Conference League highlights: Shakhtar 3-0 AZ Alkmaar

League phase position: 1

Round of 16: 3-2agg vs Rijeka

Quarter-finals: 4-2agg vs Mainz

UEFA coefficient ranking: 107

Last season: N/A

Best Conference League performance: Debut

Le Racing's youthful squad have taken the club into the spring phase of a UEFA club competition for the first time since they reached the UEFA Cup round of 16 in 2005/06. French league champions in 1978/79, the side from the Alsace region have nurtured a number of major stars, not least 1998 World Cup winners Franck Leboeuf and Youri Djorkaeff.

Campaign so far: Strasbourg overturned a 2-0 first-leg deficit against Mainz with a 4-0 home success to reach their first European semi-final. Their campaign began with a hard-fought win over Brøndby in the play-off round and continued with them finishing first in the league phase, taking 16 points from a possible 18. Gary O'Neil replaced fellow Englishman Liam Rosenior on the bench in early January and oversaw the win over Rijeka in the last 16 along with the Mainz comeback.

How they play: O'Neil has adopted a slightly more cautious approach since being appointed in January than predecessor Rosenior, who liked his side to go man-for-man across the pitch. Strasbourg are young and dynamic, with most regular starters aged 23 or under. That youthful dynamism is typified by the all-action Valentin Barco in central midfield. Strasbourg have missed his fellow Argentinian Joaquin Panichelli, scorer of 20 goals this season but now out with a serious knee injury. The return to fitness of last season's top marksman Emmanuel Emegha is therefore very timely.