Best games of the 2025/26 Conference League: Which was your favourite?

Rayo Vallecano and Crystal Palace have battled their way to the final, and plenty more teams enjoyed great nights in the 2025/26 UEFA Conference League.

We pick out ten of the best matches in the competition so far. Which was your favourite? Take a look at our picks and have your say!

Last season, Jagiellonia's Afimico Pululu was the Thursday night breakout star of the Conference League, and Celje's Franko Kovačević made a pitch for that crown on Matchday 1 this time round as the Croatian scored all three of the Slovenian champions' goals to overturn a 1-0 deficit. A confident finish from a loose ball, a close-range tap-in and a guiding touch to a team-mate's shot completed the first hat-trick of the league phase and allowed Kovačević to perfect his baroque wobbly hands followed by Viktor Gyökeres' facemask goal celebration.

Highlights: Celje 3-1 AEK Athens

AEK won 4-0 at home against AZ Alkmaar on Matchday 1, but few expected the Cypriot side to upstage Crystal Palace as the Premier League side celebrated their first-ever league phase home fixture. The Yellow-and-Greens earned their luck with some good defending and Riad Bajić produced a terrific finish from distance on 51 minutes to settle the game. "We found this amazing goal for Riad [Bajić] and showed amazing quality to defend the advantage," concluded coach Imanol Idiakez.

Conference League highlights: Crystal Palace 0-1 AEK Larnaca

Lincoln Red Imps had lost all seven of their previous league phase games before Lech came to Gibraltar and their dream of a first win looked to have foundered after a 77th-minute penalty cancelled out Kike Gómez's 33rd-minute opener. Christian Rutjens had other ideas, a looping headed winner on 88 minutes making a little bit of history. "It's a magical night which is down to hard work that paid off," said the match-winner. "Seeing the ball go in was just what we deserved."

Conference League highlights: L. Red Imps 2-1 Lech Poznań

"Rayo's players know that the fans will unconditionally support them and help," said coach Iñigo Pérez, and that backing benefiting his players hugely after the Little Thunderbolt went in at the break 2-0 down at home against Lech. Isi Palazón's 58th-minute finish gave the Madrid side hope, Jorge de Frutos levelled on 83 minutes and Álvaro García delivered the decisive finish deep into added time to create one of the most memorable moments of Rayo's first league phase campaign.

Conference League highlights: Rayo Vallecano 3-2 Lech Poznań

Armenia's Noah are showed the benefit of regular European games in their second league phase campaign. Against 2024/25 quarter-finalists Legia they conceded inside the opening two minutes, but responded through Matheus Aiás before Nardin Mulahusejnović pounced on a loose ball to poke in an 85th-minute winner, his fifth league phase goal. "We beat a big European team," said coach Sandro Perković. "I see the fire in my players' eyes and I feel the support of the club and everyone working with me."

Conference League highlights: Noah 2-1 Legia Warszawa

AEK may have been resigned to ending their league phase campaign on a low note when they went 2-0 down at home against Universitatea, and while Domagoj Vida pulled one back after 65 minutes, they trailed 2-1 at the 90-minute mark. Derek Kutesa then levelled eight minutes into added time, before a penalty was awarded and converted by Luka Jović 15 minutes into added time. Defeat denied the visitors a knockout phase place in the most agonising fashion. "We kept pressing, kept pushing, together with these wonderful fans," said AEK coach Marko Nikolić at full time. "It's an important victory."

Conference League highlights: AEK Athens 3-2 U. Craiova

The French side were not too deflated following a 2-0 first-leg defeat in Germany, and roared through to the semi-finals with this overwhelming performance. Close-range finishes from Sebastian Nanasi and Abdoul Ouattara levelled the aggregate score before half-time, and Emmanuel Emegha then had a penalty saved before a Julio Enciso tap-in and an Emegha header propelled Gary O'Neil's side through. "It was just amazing," said defender Ben Chilwell. "Not just the four goals, but to the 90th minute, the way that everyone was running for each other. It was just such a special night for everyone."

Conference League highlights: Strasbourg 4-0 Mainz

AEK felt hard done by after coming away from a relatively even first leg with a 3-0 defeat, but the Greek side took full advantage of a full-blooded home crowd to cancel the arrears inside 51 minutes in the return fixture, Răzvan Marin converting a penalty between two Zini finishes. However, Rayo captain Isi Palazón struck back on the hour and his side held up under intense pressure to make it through. "In matches like this, you have to play with your heart," Palazón said. "We lost a lot of individual battles. Overall, we've come out on top, so we've got something to celebrate."

Conference League highlights: AEK Athens 3-1 Rayo Vallecano

Palace ran hot and cold in their first major European campaign, but found their form in the later rounds, eliminating Fiorentina in the quarter-finals and then striking this knockout blow on the road in the semis. Ismaïla Sarr struck the competition's earliest goal in the 21st second, and while Oleh Ocheretko responded, finishes from Daichi Kamada and Jørgen Strand Larsen left the Eagles with one foot in the final. "Breaking a record is nice, but it’s just a bonus," said Sarr. "The team always comes first, and we really delivered tonight.

Semi-final highlights: Shakhtar 1-3 Crystal Palace

A 1-0 home win in the first leg seemed like a slender for Rayo advantage given Strasbourg's ability to overwhelm at home, but this ended up being a superb night for the Spanish side. Home keeper Mike Penders was forced into a string of saves, and Alemão's 42nd-minute goal was arguably the least the visitors deserved, and Augusto Batalla saved a last-gasp Julio Enciso penalty to spare Rayo any further drama. "[It] was the best we have played since I have been coach in every aspect," said Íñigo Pérez at full-time. "In defence, in attack and also emotionally, in how we handled the occasion."