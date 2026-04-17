Conference League semi-final ties confirmed: Dates and kick-off times

Shakhtar Donetsk, Crystal Palace, Rayo Vallecano and Strasbourg are aiming for a place in the decider after reaching the semi-finals of the UEFA Conference League.

The Conference League final takes place on Wednesday 27 May 2026 at Leipzig Stadium in Leipzig, Germany.

Crystal Palace, Shakhtar Donetsk, Strasbourg and Rayo Vallecano now have sights firmly set on reaching the showpiece after progressing from their respective quarter-final ties against Fiorentina, AZ Alkmaar, Mainz and AEK Athens.