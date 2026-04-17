Conference League semi-final ties confirmed: Dates and kick-off times
Friday, April 17, 2026
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Shakhtar Donetsk face Crystal Palace while Rayo Vallecano take on Strasbourg in the 2025/26 UEFA Conference League semi-finals.
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Shakhtar Donetsk, Crystal Palace, Rayo Vallecano and Strasbourg are aiming for a place in the decider after reaching the semi-finals of the UEFA Conference League.
Semi-final fixtures
First legs (30 April)
Shakhtar Donetsk vs Crystal Palace
Rayo Vallecano vs Strasbourg
Second legs (7 May)
Crystal Palace vs Shakhtar Donetsk
Strasbourg vs Rayo Vallecano
All kick-offs 21:00CET
The Conference League final takes place on Wednesday 27 May 2026 at Leipzig Stadium in Leipzig, Germany.
Crystal Palace, Shakhtar Donetsk, Strasbourg and Rayo Vallecano now have sights firmly set on reaching the showpiece after progressing from their respective quarter-final ties against Fiorentina, AZ Alkmaar, Mainz and AEK Athens.