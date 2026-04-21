Shakhtar Donetsk vs Crystal Palace Conference League semi-final preview: Where to watch, predicted line-ups, team news

Crystal Palace are set to take on Shakhtar Donetsk in the first leg of their UEFA Conference League semi-final tie.

Match at a glance When: Thursday 30 April (21:00 CET)﻿

Where: Municipal Henryk Reyman’s Stadium in Krakow, Krakow

What: Conference League semi-final first leg

Next: Semi-final second leg, Thursday 7 May (21:00 CET)﻿﻿

How to follow: Build-up and live coverage can be found here

Where to watch the game on TV

Fans can find their local UEFA Conference League broadcast partner(s) here.

What you need to know?

Shakhtar have made it all the way to the semi-finals in their maiden Conference League campaign. With the usual sprinkling of Brazilian talent, Arda Turan's side have hit their goalscoring stride recently, scoring four goals in their round of 16 victory over Lech Poznań, and five in their quarter-final tie against AZ Alkmaar.

Shakhtar also have previous European semi-final experience, having made the final four in the 2019/20 and 2015/16 Europa League, as well as winning the 2008/09 UEFA Cup, having beaten Dynamo Kyiv in the semi-finals and Werder Bremen in the final.

South Londoners Crystal Palace can boast nothing like that level of experience as they confront their first European semi-final; their only continental campaign prior to this season was a brief foray in the 1998 UEFA Intertoto Cup.

However, Oliver Glasner's side are no naive newcomers. They beat Shakhtar's rivals Dynamo Kyiv in Poland earlier in the campaign, and accounted for Fiorentina in the quarter-finals. In seven-goal Ismaïla Sarr, they also have the top scorer left in the competition. While they're not the biggest side in the Premier League, the team from Croydon do not scare easily.

Every Shakhtar Conference League goal so far

Possible line-ups

Shakhtar Donetsk: To follow

Crystal Palace: To follow

Every Crystal Palace Conference League goal so far

Form guide

Shakhtar Donetsk

Form: WDDWWL (most recent game first)

Next: Zorya vs Shakhtar, 23/04, Ukrainian Premier League

Crystal Palace

Form: DLWWWD (most recent game first)

Next: Liverpool vs Palace, 25/04, English Premier League

Views from the camps

Arda Turan, Shakhtar coach: "Crystal Palace are a Premier League team with great potential. I went to the Crystal Palace stadium in December to watch a game. I had a dream [that I would be facing them this season], and some of my friends laughed at this. Now I will make fun of them!"

Oliver Glasner, Palace coach: "I expect [Shakhtar to be] a very technical side. We already have experience against Ukrainian teams because we played Dynamo Kyiv in the league phase. We will be ready when the time comes."

Dean Henderson, Crystal Palace goalkeeper: "We came off the back of an extraordinary season last year and, despite some difficult moments this season, we've managed to reach the semi-finals. We're starting to build momentum at just the right time, and it's fantastic."

Reporter's view

Piotr Kozmiński, match reporter

To follow.