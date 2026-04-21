Rayo Vallecano vs Strasbourg Conference League semi-final preview: Where to watch, predicted line-ups, team news

Strasbourg are set to travel to Rayo Vallecano for the first leg of their UEFA Conference League semi-final tie.

Match at a glance When: Thursday 30 April (21:00 CET)﻿

Where: Estadio de Vallecas, Madrid

What: Conference League semi-final first leg

Next: Semi-final second leg, Thursday 7 May (21:00 CET)﻿﻿

How to follow: Build-up and live coverage can be found here

Where to watch the game on TV

Fans can find their local UEFA Conference League broadcast partner(s) here.

What you need to know?

In their first continental campaign, back in 2000/01, Rayo Vallecano made it to the quarter-finals of the UEFA Cup, losing out to Spanish rivals Alavés. Some 25 years on, their second European campaign is going even better, with Strasbourg standing between the team from the Madrid suburbs and the final of the Conference League.

They have lost only one of their 12 UEFA competition games at the Estadio de Vallecas (1-0 against Samsunspor in this season's round of 16), and scuffed through to the semi-finals despite seeing a 3-0 first-leg advantage evaporate at AEK Athens, on the same night that Strasbourg countered a 2-0 away defeat to Mainz with a 4-0 home win.

Also in their first European semi-final, the French side continue to thrive despite losing coach Liam Rosenior to Chelsea, fellow Englishman Gary O'Neil now in command of a side who topped the league phase ladder and looked imperious in attack in the second leg against Mainz.

Every Rayo Vallecano Conference League goal so far

Possible line-ups

Rayo Vallecano: To follow

Strasbourg: To follow

Strasbourg's road to the Conference League semi-finals: Every goal

Form guide

Rayo Vallecano

Form: LLWWLL (most recent game first)

Next: Rayo vs Espanyol, 23/04, Spanish Liga

Strasbourg

Form: LWLWWD (most recent game first)

Next: Strasbourg vs Nice, 22/04, French Cup

Views from the camps

Iñigo Pérez, Rayo Vallecano coach: "I'm the coach, but we have a very strong friendship, forged in moments like [the quarter-final success against AEK]. There's a group of players who are part of the club's history. I always do it for them and for the fans."

Isi Palazón, Rayo Vallecano captain: "We're an exceptional group. We want to take it one step further, and we want to improve and correct our mistakes. Hopefully this dream will last a long time."

Gary O'Neil, Strasbourg coach: "Rayo Vallecano, I know them well. I know the coach well. It's going to be tough, but we will fight to try and put something on the record books this year for the club. And I'm enjoying it. I'm not scared of failing. Let's see what we can do.”

Ben Chilwell, Strasbourg defender: "It's credit to the manager, it's credit to the players, credit to all the staff that we are in the position we're in. But, of course, it's not over. I've been fortunate enough to win a trophy [the UEFA Champions League with Chelsea] so I know that we're still a long way away, and we have to keep working."

Reporter's view

Gonzalo Aguado, match reporter

To follow.