Jean-Philippe Mateta interview: Crystal Palace forward on Conference League ambitions and goal celebration origins

A familiar sight for Crystal Palace fans since 2022, Jean-Philippe Mateta's emphatic corner-flag kick celebration has now graced the main stage of the UEFA Conference League.

The French forward completed the maneuver in qualifying, but had to wait until Crystal Palace's quarter-final first leg against Fiorentina for his first chance to celebrate in European club competition proper.

Eager to add another as Palace prepare for their maiden European semi-final, Mateta tells UEFA about the origins of his beloved celebration and states his Conference League ambitions.

Jean-Philippe Mateta on the birth of his celebration

I think it’s important for a forward to have his own goal celebration. Growing up, I watched a lot of videos of Zlatan [Ibrahimović], and I remember once when he was at Milan, he kicked the corner flag. I thought I would kick the corner flag one day, too. Since then, I’ve just kept doing it.

On getting the fans involved

I think I gave an interview for the club media, where I asked the fans to go “Boom!” when I kicked the corner flag. They do it now and it’s wonderful.

Conference League highlights: Crystal Palace 3-0 Fiorentina

On his late-blooming career

I don’t know whether I’m more patient, but either way, I’ve worked hard over the years, and I still work hard. Now that they’re talking about me, I’m happy, but the most important thing is to keep moving in this direction and delivering better results.

On his achievements, including a France debut in October

When you look at how fast football moves nowadays, you don’t really have time to stop and contemplate everything you’ve achieved. You need to keep going until your career is over before you can take a step back and assess everything you’ve done.

Jean-Philippe Mateta celebrates a first France goal in typical fashion AFP via Getty Images

On his Conference League ambitions

We’re already very happy to have made it through to the semi-final. It’s an important step. We’re going to take this semi-final very seriously. It’s very significant indeed and we’ll fight for the trophy.

On his personal goals for the rest of the season

Lots of wins and lots of goals.

*This interview was conducted on 23 April 2026.