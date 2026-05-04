Strasbourg vs Rayo Vallecano Conference League semi-final preview: Where to watch, predicted line-ups, team news

Rayo Vallecano are set to travel to Strasbourg for the second leg of their UEFA Conference League semi-final tie.

Match at a glance When: Thursday 7 May (21:00 CET)﻿﻿

Where: Stade de La Meinau, Strasbourg﻿

What: Conference League semi-final second leg

Next: Final, Leipzig, Wednesday 27 May (21:00 CET)﻿﻿

How to follow: Build-up and live coverage can be found here

Where to watch the game on TV

Fans can find their local UEFA Conference League broadcast partner(s) here.

What you need to know?

Strasbourg have been in worse situations than this in recent weeks and ended up celebrating at full-time. In the quarter-finals, they lost 2-0 at Mainz but roared through to the semis with a 4-0 home victory. Overturning a 1-0 deficit against Rayo is an easier task on paper, and although Gary O'Neil's injury-hit squad were on the back foot for much of the first leg, they will be more aggressive at home. They are unbeaten at the Stade de la Meinau in this season's Conference League (W3 D3), but a draw is no good to them here.

Rayo have not played a competitive game in France since they beat Bordeaux 2-1 on the way to the 2000/01 UEFA Cup quarter-finals, but home form has been the backbone of their campaign, and in the quarter-finals, they surrendered a 3-0 first-leg lead against AEK Athens before captain Isi Palazón's 60th-minute finish took them through on aggregate. Iñigo Pérez's side know they need to be more resilient to make it to a first-ever final.

Semi-final highlights: Rayo Vallecano 1-0 Strasbourg

Possible line-ups

Strasbourg: Penders; Doué, Omobamidele, Doukoure, Chilwell; Barco, El Mourabet; Moreira, Nanasi, Godo; Enciso

Rayo Vallecano: Batalla; Rațiu, Lejeune, Ciss, Pep Chavarría; López, Óscar Valentin; De Frutos, Isi Palazón, Akhomach; Alemão

Form guide

Strasbourg

Form: LLWLLW (most recent game first)

Latest: Strasbourg 1-2 Toulouse, 03/05, French Ligue 1

Rayo Vallecano

Form: WWDWLL (most recent game first)

Latest: Getafe 0-2 Rayo, 03/05, Spanish Liga

Views from the camps

Gary O'Neil, Strasbourg coach: "The players gave it their all [in the first leg]. We had no substitutes on the bench for either the attack or the defence. It's an achievement to have done what we've done here with such a young squad. They've shown courage and bravery."

Iñigo Pérez, Rayo coach: "When you have a match like [the first leg], where we deserved to score a few more goals, you're left feeling a bit disappointed, but we have to appreciate what we've achieved."

Jorge de Frutos, Rayo forward: "[The first-leg win] doesn't guarantee our qualification; we know we’ve got a really tough match ahead of us in France – they’re very strong at home."

Isi Palazón, Rayo captain: "We know we're in for a tough game there [in France], but we’ll go out to win, just as we always do. Whatever happens, the fans will be right behind us."

Ben Chilwell on Strasbourg ambition

Reporter's view

Phil Robertson, match reporter

Rayo have the advantage heading to France after Alemão’s goal gave them a 1-0 win in the first leg. However, they will be wary of a Strasbourg side who lost 2-0 away to Mainz in their quarter-final first leg before producing a memorable comeback to win 4-0 in the return. The prospect of a first-ever European final is tantalising for both sides.

Strasbourg coach Gary O'Neil made seven changes to his team at the weekend as they lost 2-1 at home to Toulouse in Ligue 1, resting several key players. Íñigo Pérez also changed up much of his Rayo line-up, but they won 2-0 at Getafe in La Liga, setting them up for this season-defining contest.